‘Don’t Rule Out’ Steelers Targeting the Next Kordell Stewart: Analyst

Steelers Now's Alan Saunders argued one can't rule out the Pittsburgh Steelers targeting quarterback Jalen Milroe, who NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared to Kordell Stewart.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would love to find the next Ben Roethlisberger in the 2025 NFL Draft. But would they settle for the next Kordell Stewart? Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders didn’t rule it out when he argued the Steelers could target Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe early on Day 2 in this year’s draft.

The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall selection in the first round. They currently have the No. 52 and No. 83 overall picks in the second and third rounds, respectively.

“SN sources have said the team is higher on him than the consensus, and have been since they scouted him in person against Wisconsin, Georgia and LSU last fall,” wrote Saunders.

“Would that put Milroe into consideration for the Steelers at pick No. 52? They have a lot of other needs to take care of before they get there. One of their incumbent quarterbacks will likely sign this week, making quarterback more of a luxury than a true need in this draft class. The gaping holes at wide receiver, cornerback and running back, and the desperate desire for depth and upgrades on the defensive line will likely take priority.”

While unlikely, Saunders concluded by writing, “just don’t rule it out entirely.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein named former Steelers’ Kordell Stewart his NFL comparison for Milroe.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field.

“A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”

Could Steelers Draft QB Jalen Milroe?

As Saunders suggested, it doesn’t appear likely that Milroe will be Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 52 overall. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

While there’s some chatter about Jaxson Dart as a Steelers target at No. 21 overall, most anticipate the Steelers drafting an offensive playmaker in the first round. Adding a cornerback or defensive lineman would make a lot of sense as well.

In a perfect world, the Steelers will target one of their needs they didn’t address in the first round with the No. 52 overall choice. But if the organization falls in love with Milroe, and he’s still available, he could be Pittsburgh’s second-round selection.

“Milroe’s athleticism and inconsistency as a passer provide a projection at quarterback with a ridiculously high ceiling and an equally ridiculously low floor,” wrote Saunders.

“But his abilities as a pure runner actually provide a bit of a safety net to his evaluation. If no one is ever able to figure out a way to get Milroe to more accurately read defenses, go through progressions, throw with anticipation and feel rush from the pocket, at the very least, they’ll have drafted a fairly good running back and gadget player.”

Based on that evaluation, it could make particular sense to draft Milroe at No. 52 overall if the Steelers select a defensive player in the first round. Milroe could develop slowly because, in Saunders’ hypothetical, the Steelers would have Justin Fields or Russell Wilson back to start.

Milroe Compared to Kordell Stewart

The Stewart comparison for Milroe will put Steelers fans in a time capsule, bringing them back about 25 years.

Stewart started 80 games behind center for Pittsburgh, posting an 48-29 record. He led the Steelers to a pair of AFC Championship Game appearances, both of which were losses at home.

But during the regular seasons of each of those years (1997 and 2001), Stewart threw for more than 3,000 yards and scored at least 19 total touchdowns.

During 113 games for the Steelers, Stewart scored 35 rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores. Nicknamed “Slash,” Stewart played wide receiver before becoming the team’s primary starting quarterback in 1997.

He also had 77 passing touchdowns.

In Pittsburgh, Jalen Milroe’s development could follow a similar path. Milroe probably won’t be a receiver, but he could be a ball-carrier in the backfield while developing his quarterback skills behind Fields or Wilson.

Milroe scored 20 rushing touchdowns during his senior college season alone. Overall, he had 33 rushing scores in 38 games at Alabama.

“At the combine last week, Steelers Now spoke to a staff member from one team that would not take Milroe as a quarterback, but would consider him as a running back,” Saunders wrote. “That team also has a second-round grade on him.”

If he can play another position, fulfilling another team need, the Steelers are more likely to roll the dice on Milroe at No. 52 overall.

