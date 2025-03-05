Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Highlighted as Potential Scheme Fit for ‘Talented’ QB Riser

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at 2025 NFL Combine.
A former NFL GM believes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could fit the offensive scheme of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free agency decision reaches a head at quarterback, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan must also weigh whether or not they truly love any of the rookie QBs that could fall to them in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Initially billed as a weaker quarterback class, a few members of the group have been gaining steam following the NFL Combine, and the biggest riser in recent weeks could be Ole Miss prospect Jaxson Dart.

Ex-NFL general manager and former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock talked about Dart as an option for the Steelers on March 3, and he appeared to really like the potential scheme fit with Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh offense.

“I think that Pittsburgh could look at a Jaxson Dart and say — with what he does well, and we marry him to a run game and a defense, and we might have a situation that’s similar to what we saw [with Bo Nix] in Denver last year,” Mayock told the Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

He added that Dart is a “talented kid” that can “spin it.” Not to mention, earlier in the interview, Mayock even stated that he feels Dart is very similar to the higher-ranked Shedeur Sanders as a prospect.

“There’s two sides to every [QB] story here, and you gotta get the fit,” Mayock concluded. “Could Pittsburgh pull the trigger there [on Dart at No. 21 overall]? Sure.”

As of March 4, Mayock reiterated that he feels Cam Ward, Sanders and Dart are the only three rookie signal-callers that are worthy of a first-round selection in 2025.

Steelers Called Top 3 ‘NFL Draft Fit’ for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

On a similar note, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo detailed his three best “NFL draft fits” for Dart on February 3, and the Steelers were right at the top of the list.

“The Steelers find themselves in an interesting position at quarterback this offseason,” Melo wrote at the time. “They endured a familiar season, qualifying for the playoffs before being dusted aside easily in the wild card round by their arch-rival Baltimore Ravens.”

He also noted that Russell Wilson is a free agent that “may attract interest elsewhere” and Justin Fields’ return is still a question mark after the midseason benching.

“Head coach Mike Tomlin may consider taking a swing at a quarterback after misjudging Kenny Pickett’s abilities a few years ago,” the analyst continued. Finishing: “Drafting a prospect like Dart or Jalen Milroe would give the Steelers another opportunity to find a long-term solution. [And] the Steelers should be intrigued by Dart’s upside.”

Melo’s other two top fits for Dart were developmental roles with either the Seattle Seahawks or the Los Angeles Rams.

Does Jaxson Dart’s Play Style Relate to Steelers QBs Justin Fields or Russell Wilson?

With Fields or Wilson still being the most likely quarterback outcome as of March 4, it’s fair to wonder if Dart’s play style matches either. After all, owner and president Art Rooney II made it clear that he’d like the Steelers’ quarterback room to employ similar QB talents — so there isn’t a dramatic shift in the offense if the signal-caller changes.

Looking at Dart, he probably has more in common with Fields than Wilson.

Dart isn’t as much of a pure and dynamic runner as Fields is, but Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson did describe him as a “strong and tough runner” that told reporters he has modeled his game after Jalen Hurts.

“[Dart] is functional athletically to threaten unsuspecting defenses in the red zone,” Parson scouted. “He is comfortable extending plays, keeping his eyes down the field, and throwing on the move. His ability to get out of the pocket and make something happen makes it hard to defend the offense in the red zone.”

With that in mind, the Ole Miss prospect appears to be more accurate of a passer than Fields, even if he’s less athletic.

“Dart uses multiple arm angles/slots to fit passes based on defender location,” Parson wrote, regarding his ability as a passer. “He throws with a quick, sound, and snappy release when kept clean in the pocket. If there is no pass rush or pressure threat, Dart is patient in the pocket to survey the field and go through his reads. He throws with good velocity in the short and intermediate parts of the field. Dart toggles between throwing with velocity and touch with good decision-making. His throwing mechanics are sound and clean, Dart generates enough torque to drive throws between into voids in the defensive coverages.”

As for weaknesses, Dart does not possess the play action deep ball, mental processing or anticipation that Wilson does, making him more similar to Fields as an upside dual threat talent with areas where he can improve.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

