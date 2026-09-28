Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on New Jalen Ramsey Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns on a short week Thursday. Getting ready for the matchup could be very tough for the Steelers secondary because of a new injury revealed Monday.

WPXI’s Jenna Harner reported early Monday afternoon cornerback Jalen Ramsey was wearing a sling on his right arm in the locker room. A couple hours after that report, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Ramsey’s injury to reporters in his weekly press conference.

“Jalen has a wrist injury. We’ll obviously get you the report today after practice and so forth,” said McCarthy. “It’s too early to tell, but just based off his history, I think he’ll do everything he possibly can to play.”

The Steelers will visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 1.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Addresses Jalen Ramsey Injury

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Jalen Ramsey’s wrist injury from Week 3.

Ramsey didn’t practice last Wednesday, so he was on the injury report. But his absence that day was rest related. The veteran cornerback then fully practiced Thursday and Friday.

McCarthy and the Steelers haven’t provided any other details on Ramsey’s injury. But presumably, he sustained the ailment to his wrist in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not clear when the injury occurred. Ramsey played all 57 defensive snaps versus the Bengals. Ramsey has played every snap on defense for the Steelers this season.

In the first three games of 2026, Ramsey has posted 17 combined tackles, including one for loss. He has also posted one pass defense and one forced fumble.

The 32-year-old would be a significant loss for the Steelers. Ramsey has the most veteran experience of any Steelers defensive back, and the team is already without Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers Could Also Be Without Fellow Slot CB Brandin Echols

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols might not play in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

If Ramsey can’t play Thursday, that could be a particularly big problem for the Steelers. That’s because fellow slot cornerback Brandin Echols is in the concussion protocol.

“This is notable. Brandin Echols is also in the concussion protocol and that likely all but rules him out for Thursday’s game,” wrote PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh. “We’ll see if Ramsey can play, but if he can’t, the Steelers will likely be down both slot cornerbacks.”

This is notable. Brandin Echols is also in the concussion protocol and that likely all but rules him out for Thursday's game.We'll see if Ramsey can play, but if he can't, the Steelers will likely be down both slot cornerbacks. https://t.co/rWrJzTzqDK— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 28, 2026

With both Echols and Ramsey dealing with injuries, the Steelers could be down three cornerbacks Thursday (counting Porter).

If that’s the case, the defense could turn to veteran Asante Samuel Jr. in the slot. Should that occur, the Steelers would probably start rookie defensive back Daylen Everette opposite starter Jamel Dean.

The other most obvious option to play snaps in the slot is practice squad cornerback Doneiko Slaughter. The Steelers could bring him up to the active roster for the Browns matchup.

The Steelers' options if both are out:1. Try Asante Samuel Jr. in the slot. The coaching staff had said they could see him in there potentially this summer.2. Bring Doneiko Slaughter up to the active roster and start him in the slot. He was the third nickel cornerback this… https://t.co/8IwG5GKF0p— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 28, 2026

The winner of the Steelers-Browns showdown Thursday night will move into first place in the AFC North at least for a few days. The victor Thursday will improve to 3-1 this season.

Dating back to 2019, the Steelers are 1-6 in Cleveland over the past seven seasons. The Browns have won four straight versus Pittsburgh at home.