Steelers Defensive Star Spotted in Sling Before TNF vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Sunday with a badly needed AFC North win, but one of their most important defenders gave them a new concern less than 24 hours later.

Jalen Ramsey was spotted walking through the Steelers’ locker room Monday with his right arm in a sling.

There has been no official diagnosis from the team yet, but the timing immediately puts Ramsey’s status in focus with Pittsburgh facing a short turnaround before Thursday night’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jalen Ramsey Spotted With Right Arm in Sling

WPXI’s Jenna Harner reported the development Monday afternoon, one day after Pittsburgh’s 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Jalen Ramsey was wearing a sling on his right arm when he walked through the locker room this afternoon.”

Ramsey was not listed with an arm or shoulder injury entering the Cincinnati game. The Steelers gave him a rest day Wednesday before he returned as a full participant Thursday and Friday with no game-status designation.

He then played against the Bengals and finished with eight tackles as Pittsburgh moved to 2-1.

The Steelers have not said when the issue occurred, how serious it might be or whether Ramsey is in danger of missing Thursday’s game. Until the team provides an injury designation or medical update, the sling is the only public indication that something may be wrong with his right arm.

He makes five DBs at less than 100% entering a short Week 4,” Steelers Now Alan Saunders reported.

That makes Pittsburgh’s upcoming practice reports especially important.

Ramsey has been a central piece of the Steelers’ secondary through the first three games. He recorded four tackles, a pass breakup and forced fumble in the season-opening win over Atlanta, then added five tackles against New England before his eight-tackle game against Cincinnati.

He has 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble through three games.

Steelers Face Quick Turnaround Before Browns Game

Any injury concern carries extra weight this week because Pittsburgh doesn’t have its normal recovery window.

The Steelers travel to Cleveland for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 1, only four days after their divisional win over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh needed almost every second Sunday. Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining gave the Steelers a 30-27 lead before Derrick Harmon’s strip-sack of Joe Burrow sealed the game in the final minute.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaylen Warren produced 176 yards from scrimmage. The win put Pittsburgh at 2-1 and gave Mike McCarthy his first AFC North victory as Steelers head coach.

The defense, however, was tested throughout the afternoon.

Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 98 yards and a score, while Tee Higgins finished with six catches for 90 yards and another touchdown.

Ramsey’s presence becomes even more important against a divisional opponent on a short week, particularly after Pittsburgh entered the Bengals game with questions elsewhere at cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr. was limited throughout last week as he worked back into football shape, while Jamel Dean dealt with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable.

Ramsey, by comparison, entered Sunday without an injury designation.

That changed visually Monday when he walked through the locker room with his right arm in a sling.

The Steelers have not yet said what that means for Thursday.

With Cleveland coming up quickly, they won’t have much time to find out.