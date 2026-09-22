Steelers DC Speaks out on Jalen Ramsey Taunting Penalty

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t particularly close to defeating the New England Patriots in Week 2. They never held the lead and trailed throughout the fourth quarter by double digits.

But very early in the first quarter, the Steelers committed a couple defensive penalties that could have changed the trajectory of the game. One of those was a taunting penalty from Jalen Ramsey.

The veteran committed the foul after Nick Herbig forced a fumble against Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Instead of the Steelers offense getting the ball at their own 34-yard line, the Pittsburgh possession started at the 16.

Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham addressed the costly penalty in his weekly press conference Monday.

“I think it was more about excitement for the play that was made,” said Graham. “This is an emotional game, and it’s out job collectively; players, coaches, to be able to, I don’t want to say control our emotions, but know how to funnel those or channel those things in the right way…

“[But] I’m sure it was about excitement. That’s probably what happened.”

The Steelers went three-and-out on the drive after Herbig’s forced fumble. The better field position likely doesn’t change that, but Pittsburgh’s punt wouldn’t have come from deep in their own territory without Ramsey’s taunting foul.

After Marcus Jones’s 19-yard punt return, the Patriots took over at the Steelers 49-yard line for their next possession.

Patrick Graham Addresses Jalen Ramsey Taunting Penalty

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham addressed Jalen Ramsey’s taunting penalty from Week 2.

Graham mostly chalked up Ramsey’s taunting as too much excitement. But there’s a difference between being excited with teammates and trash-talking opponents.

Ramsey can be as excited as he wants as long as he doesn’t say a word to the other team. But once that line is crossed, and a player is engaging with an opponent, it’s really up to the officiating crew whether or not to throw a flag.

Sometimes, players get taunting penalties for just talking to the other team. Unless it’s very obvious that it’s just a casual conversation, Ramsey and other players would be best suited just focusing on celebrating with their own team after big plays.

The Patriots scored their only offensive touchdown off the short field they received in part because of Ramsey’s taunting penalty. Given the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown, it probably wouldn’t have changed the final outcome. But it might have altered the first quarter, and from there, who knows.

Football is a game of field position. That’s especially the case for teams who can’t move the ball on offense. The Steelers aren’t going to be successful this year if the defense gives away 15 yards with taunting penalties very often.