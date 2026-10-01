Steelers Get Final Word on Jalen Ramsey Injury Before Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. anymore. But they should still have fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Thursday night despite a broken wrist.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported hours before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns that Ramsey “is expected to play” Thursday. Ramsey suffered a broken wrist Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (questionable, wrist) is expected to play tonight vs Cleveland, per sources,” wrote Fowler.

“Broken wrist on three days rest and Ramsey still plans to play.”

The positive development with Ramsey was the second good news the Steelers received on the injury front Thursday. The team announced through their senior director of communications Burt Lauten that cornerback Brandin Echols will play.

Echols was going through the concussion protocol early this week. The Steelers listed Echols as questionable on their final injury report Wednesday.

Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey Set to Play vs. Browns

Getty ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to play Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Ramsey was pretty adamant Tuesday while speaking to the media that he was going to try really hard to play versus Browns.

“I’m going to give everything to try to [play],” Ramsey told reporters, via PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh. “I have to be able to protect it.

“It’s a real injury, a broken wrist. I can’t really do anything about it. It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

Based on Fowler’s report, it appears Ramsey will be able to play while accomplishing two things. First, protecting himself from further injury. Secondly, play without any real incapacities.

With a broken wrist, Ramsey is unlikely to catch any interceptions. But connecting what he said to his projected availability, he shouldn’t have any other limitations.

In three games this season, Ramsey has 17 combined tackles, including one for loss. He also has one pass defense and one forced fumble.