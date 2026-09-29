Steelers Receive Concerning Jalen Ramsey Injury News Ahead of Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a bounce-back win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 to push their record to 2-1 on the season. However, they didn’t escape this game unscathed, as the injuries are beginning to mount for this team, with one situation in particular becoming quite concerning ahead of its upcoming Thursday Night Football action.

That would involve star defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who was seen sporting a new cast on his wrist at practice on Tuesday afternoon. When asked about it afterwards by reporters, Ramsey revealed that he is actually dealing with a broken wrist, but in a surprise twist, he actually could still wind up playing in Week 4.

Jalen Ramsey Dealing With Broken Wrist, But Could Still Play in Week 4

Jalen Ramsey said today that his wrist is broken. On playing vs. Cleveland: "It's just going to be about seeing if I'm able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won't be letting any of my teammates down." https://t.co/lzzMfF3OOR— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 29, 2026

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Pittsburgh’s secondary to begin the season, thanks to Joey Porter Jr. With Porter not playing yet this year, that has forced Ramsey and the rest of the team to hold down the fort, and while it hasn’t always been pretty, they have generally managed to get the job done to this point.

Ramsey has become the Swiss Army knife of the group, as he’s been used as a versatile safety who can wear several different hats at the back of the Steelers’ defense. Through three games, Ramsey has 17 tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble, as he’s remained a valuable player even in year No. 11.

The problem is that during the team’s Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Ramsey suffered a broken wrist, which is why he was sporting a cast at practice. That would seemingly rule Ramsey out for the team’s upcoming game, especially on a short week, but he revealed that he is considering his options when it comes to playing against the Cleveland Browns.

Jalen Ramsey said today that his wrist is broken,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN shared in a post on X. “On playing vs. Cleveland: ‘It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.'”

Steelers Could Be Without Jalen Ramsey in Week 4

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ramsey was initially seen wearing a sling in recent days, so moving to a cast is a step in the right direction. However, playing through a broken wrist on just four days’ rest is a pretty tall task, but it’s one that Ramsey seems open to taking on, which would be huge with Porter’s status remaining up in the air.

Still, with the season being young, Pittsburgh may not want to risk Ramsey suffering an even worse injury by suiting up for this game. His status remains worth keeping tabs on, but it would ultimately register as a pretty big surprise if Ramsey decides to try to play through this wrist injury in Week 4.