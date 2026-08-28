James Harrison Blasts Steelers Projected Starter Before Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already started trimming their roster down to 53 players. That’s where most of the focus is on the team this weekend.

But former Steelers All-Pro linebacker James Harrison has his attention on who will start for the team at right tackle this fall. Harrison argued on the latest episode of his podcast Friday that it can’t be veteran Dylan Cook.

As of August 28, Cook sits at the top of team’s depth chart at right tackle.

“From what I’ve seen from him, I’m sorry. It was just parts of games where I was looking at him, and I’m trying to figure out who that is,” Harrison told guest co-host Charlie Batch. “He’s getting beat like a drum. I don’t know what was going on.

“Was he better in practice? Did I miss something?”

Eventually, the Steelers could start first-round rookie Max Iheanachor at right tackle this season. But Iheanachor missed parts of August with an injury to the shoulder/neck area. He didn’t make his preseason debut until Thursday night.

James Harrison Rips Steelers Potential Starting RT Dylan Cook

Getty Pundits expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to start Dylan Cook at right tackle to begin the 2026 NFL season.

Cook played really well for the Steelers at the end of last season. Because of multiple injuries at left tackle, Cook was the team’s starter on Aaron Rodgers‘ blindside for almost all of December.

With the opportunity, Cook excelled after three years of bouncing around the league as a former undrafted free agent.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, though, Cook’s play appears to have dropped back down to earth. Clearly, even at right tackle, Harrison doesn’t seem him as a serviceable option.

The problem is he still might be the best choice the Steelers have. The best alternative at right tackle to Cook is Iheanachor, but the question is whether the Steelers will feel comfortable enough with the rookie to start him immediately without many game repetitions.

Broderick Jones is another option at right tackle. But Jones has voiced he prefers to not be a swing tackle for the team, and he mostly played left tackle this preseason.

The Steelers also have tackles Doug Nester and Jack Driscoll on their roster, but most pundits expect both to be cuts before Sunday’s deadline.

All NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 6 pm ET on August 30.