Steelers FA Signing Predicted to Earn Major Honor in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of moves during the free agency window earlier this offseason, especially on defense. Steelers GM Omar Khan signed former Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day for depth in the trenches. He also re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and brought in Super Bowl champion Jamel Dean on a three-year deal.

Khan also added a pair of safeties on the backend of the defense. Veteran Darnell Savage Jr. was added to Pittsburgh, as was Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker. The latter was only signed to a one-year deal but is believed to be due for a massive 2026 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers May Have Struck Gold with Jaquan Brisker

There are some who believe that Brisker is set up for immediate success in the Steel City. In fact, here is what SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey had to say about what the former Penn State star could become in his first season with his hometown team:

“I’ll say that Jaquan Brisker will be a Pro-Bowler. I love the signing a lot, and I really think that he’s going to be the versatile guy that he was in Chicago…He can be that ball hawk. He can also get down in the box and defend the run. So, I think his tackle numbers will be through the roof.”

In Chicago, Brisker was one of the Bears’ best defenders. He recorded 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons to start his career. Despite an injury-plagued 2024 season, the former All-American proved that he was one of the more versatile backend players in the league. He has seven career sacks and 21 career pass deflections. There is no doubt that the Steelers got a bargain with his one-year contract.

The Steelers Feel More Complete Heading into 2026

Last season, despite winning 10 games and bringing home the AFC North crown for the first time in five years, the Steelers’ defense was one of the worst in the league. It ranked 25th in total defense (305.6 YPG). It allowed 30+ points six times, including playoffs. That can’t happen if this team is looking to bring home another Lombardi. The good news is that a new coaching staff is in place, and plenty of moves were made to address the team’s issues on that side of the ball. Every level of the defense seems to be in a better position as of right now.

Plus, it helps to have future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy reunited for one more run together. The last time Rodgers played a full season for McCarthy (2016), he threw 40 touchdown passes and led the Green Bay Packers to the NFC Championship game. With an improved defense and the key additions made on offense, this team really can go far. Of course, the defense is going to be an x-factor. If it plays above its capability, the AFC may want to look out.