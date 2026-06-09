Steelers $5.5 Million Free Agent Called Biggest Offseason Steal

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a quality safety in Jaquan Brisker this offseason. But that signing looks even more impressive when considering the team brought him aboard on a very cheap contract.

NFL analyst Steven Palazzolo argued the signing was such a bargain for the Steelers that Brisker is the team’s biggest offseason steal in free agency.

“He barely got paid. Brisker against the world here. He’s going to prove them wrong,” said Palazzolo on his Check the Mic podcast, via Steelers Depot’s Troy Montgomery. “Why didn’t the Bears bring him back on the cheap? There’s some doubt around Jaquan Brisker’s game …

“He signed for $5.5 million for one year. That’s the league not believing in Brisker, who’s my breakout player. You’re gonna be a believer in Jaquan Brisker … There’s another level to his game as well.”

Palazzolo continued, arguing he sees Brisker being “an enforcer” for the Steelers defense. Palazzolo also predicted Brisker to play so well that he earns an expensive multi-year contract next spring.

“He’s getting a multi-year deal from someone else at the end of this season,” added Palazzolo. “A good multi-year deal.

“He’s getting paid, as a safety, at the end of the year.”

For the 2026 season, Brisker has just a $1.215 million base salary. His Steelers contract also includes a $4.285 million signing bonus. Overall, that gives the safety a $5.5 million cap hit.

Brisker will be an unrestricted free agent again next spring.

Why Jaquan Brisker Will Prove to be Free Agency Steal for Steelers

The Steelers loaded up their secondary with quality depth through free agency, the NFL Draft and then undrafted free agency. It’s not yet clear how all these pieces will fit together in Pittsburgh’s new defensive system.

But the arrival of Brisker will give the Steelers flexibility at safety.

The team could deploy Brisker as a starter next to fellow safety DeShon Elliott. That strategy would allow former All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey to return to cornerback. Ramsey played some safety at the end of 2025 after Elliott suffered a season-ending injury.

If the Steelers want to keep Ramsey at safety, Brisker gives the team another option. The Steelers could start Ramsey and Elliott in the back end on the defense but move Ramsey to slot cornerback with five defensive backs on the field.

In that situation, Brisker could then play safety.

Brisker would play less often if he’s not on the field when the Steelers are in their base defense. However, in the modern NFL, there’s plenty of snaps where defenses have at least five defensive backs.

With either strategy, Brisker is likely to play a lot this fall. If he plays well, it makes sense he could become a candidate for a much larger deal next spring.

Brisker’s Tenure With Chicago Bears

Brisker began his career as a second-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2022. He started 30 games over his first two seasons, seemingly becoming a key component of their defense.

In 2024, though, Brisker missed 12 games because of a concussion. He returned last season to start all 17 games. But the Bears didn’t find it necessary to bring back the former second-rounder before free agency.

Chicago’s loss, though, is Pittsburgh’s gain. In 2025, Brisker posted 93 combined tackles, including one for loss. He also had three quarterback hits with eight pass defenses, one interception and one sack.

Over his four seasons with the Bears, Brisker posted a 17-game average of 112 combined tackles and seven pass defenses. Overall, he had seven sacks with four interceptions as well.

Brisker at Steelers Final Week of Offseason Workouts

It’s only offseason workouts, but Brisker appears to be off to a fast start for the Steelers.

Based on photos the team released from voluntary offseason workouts Monday, Brisker is still with the team at practice. Brisker is one of a few veterans still practicing this spring. The safety, though, was the only veteran free agent at Monday’s workout according to Steelers Depot.

It’s important to not make too much of that. But attending workouts that aren’t mandatory in June is always a positive.

It should give Brisker an opportunity to continue preparing for the upcoming season and the Steelers coaching staff a chance to develop a plan for how to best use the veteran safety.

If Brisker plays so well he earns a more expensive free agent deal in 2027, that could mean he only spends one season in Pittsburgh. That’s obviously not ideal for the Steelers, but it’s a terrific issue for the team to have.

Should Palazzolo’s prediction come true, then Brisker will play extremely well this fall.

The Steelers will conclude offseason workouts on June 12. After that, the organization’s next team activity will be training camp in July.