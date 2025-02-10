Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Projected to Make Potential Reach for Chance to Exit ‘QB Purgatory’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Tomlin Jaxson Dart
Getty
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs predicted Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers to select a quarterback at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

Discussions that the Pittsburgh Steelers could target a quarterback during the 2025 NFL draft began shortly after the team’s playoff exit. That speculation is now reaching new heights at the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

In his first post-Super Bowl 2025 mock draft, The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs predicted the Steelers to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 21 overall.

“So what happens if the buzz around Jaxson Dart going in the first round is indeed true? Well, this feels like the spot,” Crabbs wrote on Feb. 10.

“Pittsburgh is caught in a bit of Quarterback Purgatory with their competitive seasons, leaving them with limited options and resources to solve the position. If they like Dart, they should be operating with the understanding that they’ll have exactly ONE opportunity to get him. And it’s here at No. 21 overall.”

Crabbs’ remark about the Steelers being in quarterback purgatory is an opinion many fans of team’s fan base share. But part of the reason for that is the danger of drafting a signal caller in the second half of the first round.

The Steelers selected Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall in 2022. He was off their roster two years later.

On Feb. 7, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski identified Dart as one of the five “most likely” prospects to be overdrafted in the 2025 class.

“The physical traits are present in Dart’s skill set, and he has some play-maker to his game,” wrote Sobleski. “At the same time, he looks more like a long-term investment who will take time to reach full maturation.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Preston Smith's headshot P. Smith
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Projected to Make Potential Reach for Chance to Exit ‘QB Purgatory’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x