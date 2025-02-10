Steelers Projected to Make Potential Reach for Chance to Exit ‘QB Purgatory’

Discussions that the Pittsburgh Steelers could target a quarterback during the 2025 NFL draft began shortly after the team’s playoff exit. That speculation is now reaching new heights at the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

In his first post-Super Bowl 2025 mock draft, The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs predicted the Steelers to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 21 overall.

“So what happens if the buzz around Jaxson Dart going in the first round is indeed true? Well, this feels like the spot,” Crabbs wrote on Feb. 10.

“Pittsburgh is caught in a bit of Quarterback Purgatory with their competitive seasons, leaving them with limited options and resources to solve the position. If they like Dart, they should be operating with the understanding that they’ll have exactly ONE opportunity to get him. And it’s here at No. 21 overall.”

Crabbs’ remark about the Steelers being in quarterback purgatory is an opinion many fans of team’s fan base share. But part of the reason for that is the danger of drafting a signal caller in the second half of the first round.

The Steelers selected Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall in 2022. He was off their roster two years later.

On Feb. 7, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski identified Dart as one of the five “most likely” prospects to be overdrafted in the 2025 class.