Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Singles out Jaylen Warren After Beating Bengals

Entering Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared set to give running back Jaylen Warren all he could handle against the Cincinnati Bengals. As it turned out, Warren was able to handle a lot.

The veteran running back posted 17 carries, rushing for 127 yards for the Steelers on Sunday. Warren also had three catches for 49 receiving yards.

His 176 yards from scrimmage set a new career high as he played extensive snaps Sunday. Warren’s effort helped the Steelers defeated the Bengals 30-27.

After the victory, quarterback Aaron Rodgers singled out Warren when asked what gave the offense juice.

“Jaylen [Warren] is so slippery back there. First guy rarely brings him down, ” said Rodgers. “He actually brings himself down more than the first guy.

“But yeah, we converted third downs, especially early in the game. It gave us opportunities to run the football more and have some action passes.”

Warren came into Week 3 with only 89 rushing yards through two games. He averaged just 4.2 yards per carry the first two weeks. Warren posted 7.5 yards per rush versus the Bengals.

Jaylen Warren Sparks Steelers Offense Despite Shoulder Injury

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about running back Jaylen Warren after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Behind Warren’s strong Week 3, the Steelers converted 7 of 12 third-down chances. The team had just five third-down conversions, going 5-for-25 (20%) in the first two games combined.

Warren performed well Sunday despite a shoulder injury that limited him throughout practice during the week.

“What a tough guy. I’ve always had respect for him, played against him, and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season,” added Rodgers. “He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever played with.

“Just can’t say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates. Glad he’s on our team.”

Warren played through the shoulder concern with fellow running back Rico Dowdle sidelined with a toe injury. Dowdle exited Week 2 with the ailment and didn’t practice at all this past week.

Warren playing the amount of snaps he did in Week 3 probably isn’t sustainable for an entire season. That’s why the timing of Dowdle’s return is rather crucial.

But in a pinch during a crucial game, Warren answered the call versus the Bengals. He’s clearly capable of doing it again.

Warren Faces Short Week to Prepare for Browns

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren set a new career high in yards from scrimmage in Week 3.

It’s only Week 3. But the Steelers couldn’t really afford to lose two in a row and their first AFC North division game at home to fall to 1-2 Sunday. So, it made sense the offense used Warren as much as possible.

Looking ahead, though, Warren now only has three days to rest before facing the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers will visit the Browns on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Field.

Obviously, the Steelers would love to get back Dowdle. But on a short week, that might be unrealistic. So, the backfield could be Warren’s show again if he’s able to gut through another game.

The Steelers have Travis Homer and Eli Heidenreich as running back depth on the active roster. The team could also elevate running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad for Thursday’s game.

That depth could be very key with this week’s quick turnaround for the Steelers. But it’s also a safe bet Warren is going to touch the ball a lot as long as he’s healthy.