Former Steelers Edge Rusher Lands Back With NFC Foe

Veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon has developed a pattern in recent years of alternating between playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

At the NFL’s roster deadline on August 30, the Panthers waived Moon. But he’s not heading back to the Steelers again. Instead, Moon has re-signed with Carolina.

The Panthers announced Wednesday morning they signed Moon to their practice squad.

The team brought back outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Cam Gill,” wrote Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt. “Both players were here during training camp.”

Moon appeared in 15 games for the Steelers over two different stints from 2024-25. That’s more appearance in Pittsburgh than any other NFL team combined.

Moon played in one contest for the Panthers last season. He also appeared in eight games for the Baltimore Ravens during 2023.

In 24 NFL games across his entire career, Moon has posted 23 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. He registered 11 combined tackles with the Steelers.

Ex-Steelers Edge Rusher Jeremiah Moon Joins Panthers Practice Squad

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Jeremiah Moon landed back with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The Steelers claimed Moon off waivers after the Ravens parted ways with the edge rusher in January 2024. He was an excited addition but with a clear path to playing time.

In 2024, Moon was a reserve edge rusher who dressed nearly every week. But with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig mostly healthy in that campaign, Moon mostly played special teams.

Over 13 games during 2024, Moon lined up for 222 snaps on special teams. He played 111 defensive snaps as well, which was 13% of the team’s snaps on defense in his 13 contests.

In 2025, the Steelers added Jack Sawyer to their edge rushing room on Day 3 of the draft. Moon then suffered an injury during training camp, which caused the team to cut ties with the once promising former Ravens linebacker.

Moon joined the Panthers practice squad in October last year, which was about two and a half months following his release in Pittsburgh. The edge rusher played one game for the Panthers as a practice squad elevation.

But in December when Watt suffered his lung injury, the Steelers poached Moon off the Panthers practice squad for their active roster.

Moon played in two games for the Steelers last season. This summer, he was unsigned until August, but he then returned to the Panthers. In need of edge rushing depth again, it’s unsurprising the Panthers are turning to the 28-year-old once again.