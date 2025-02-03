Steelers Implored to Target Ex-Rival Head Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have received a lot of criticism around their coaching staff in recent weeks. But one area where the Steelers coaching staff has generally excelled under Mike Tomlin is in adding veteran voices in former of ex-head coaches.

On Feb. 3, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo named the next former head coach the Steelers could add to their coaching staff — Jerod Mayo.

“He’s always been a Patriot. Obviously, he’ll be looking for a job now,” Fittipaldo said on The North Shore Drive podcast. “I like that idea. Bring somebody in who’s been a part of successful teams and see what he can add to your program.

“There’s a bunch of guys who are going to be out there like him, but Mayo would be perfect because he played linebacker in the league.”

Mayo replaced Bill Belichick as the New England Patriots head coach in 2024. But after a 4-13 campaign, the Patriots fired Mayo and hired another former New England (and Steelers) linebacker Mike Vrabel.

From 2019-23, Mayo coached linebackers in some capacity for the Patriots. He also played for the Patriots from 2008-15.

Over Tomlin’s 18 years as Steelers head coach, he’s added multiple former NFL head coaches as assistants such as Arthur Smith, Todd Haley, and Mike Munchak. In 2022, Tomlin hired former Patriots assistant and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

How Jerod Mayo Could Fit With Steelers Coaching Staff

Mayo will only turn 39 on Feb. 23. Based on the fact he’s spent a vast majority of his playing and coaching career under Bill Belichick also means his coaching experience is somewhat limited.

But Mayo was a great linebacker in his own right. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008. His 128 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, and four pass defenses that season helped the Patriots go 11-5 that season without Tom Brady for the final 15 games.

Mayo then made first-team All-Pro in 2010 and two Pro Bowls during 2010 and 2012.

After 2012, injuries began to plague Mayo’s career. He retired after the 2015 season before turning 30.

He didn’t immediately join the coaching ranks, but he made the jump from position coach to head coach in just six years. He also skipped the defensive coordinator level.

Although his Patriots head coaching tenure ultimately didn’t work out, Mayo shouldn’t receive all of the blame. Belichick also went 4-13 during his last season in 2023.

Mayo should still have a strong coaching future in the NFL. He could bring valuable experience from the Patriots dynasty to Pittsburgh.

Steelers Have LB Coach Opening

The Steelers have an opening where Mayo last coached prior to his head coaching gig.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the New York Jets hired Steelers inside linebacker coach Aaron Curry on Jan. 31. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly seemingly confirmed the move, as he tweeted on Feb. 1 that Curry was no longer listed on Pittsburgh’s coaching staff page on the team’s official website.

Mayo served as inside linebackers coach for New England from 2019-21. He was the team’s linebackers coach from 2022-23 before his head coaching opportunity.

If Jerod Mayo is willing to return as an inside linebackers coach, Fittipaldo made it clear the Steelers should be interested.

Mayo was Steelers insider linebacker Elandon Roberts’ position coach in New England during 2019. Roberts played well in Pittsburgh the past two seasons under Curry.

Roberts, though, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.