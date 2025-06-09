QB Will Howard Delivers Strong Message on Fellow Steelers Rookie

There’s been plenty of hype around Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard. But during the final week of the team’s offseason workouts, Howard gave a lot of love to another fellow Steelers first-year player.

Howard shared with reporters on June 5 how well undrafted tight end JJ Galbreath has been doing in Steelers workouts this spring.

“That’s the guy, man. We’ve been doing a lot of work, us rookies together and walking through stuff after every practice,” Howard said of Galbreath, via The Pittsburgh DSEN. “Every rep that we don’t get, making sure we bang those out.

“I mean, shoot, JJ’s been getting open for me.”

The Steelers announced signing Galbreath as an undrafted free agent on May 9. In 45 games for South Dakota during his college career, Galbreath posted 93 catches for 1,355 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his final season at South Dakota last year, the tight end registered 32 receptions, 469 receiving yards and four touchdowns. For his season, he received several All-American and All-Conference team nominations.

Steelers Rookie TE JJ Galbreath Turning Heads at OTAs

Thanks in part to Howard’s comments on the rookie tight end, analysts are starting to take notice of the Steelers’ rookie tight end.

“Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end JJ Galbreathis impressing his teammates early on at OTAs,” wrote PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh. “When Donald Parham went down, Galbreath was someone who stepped up with more chances, and proved he deserved those opportunities.”

Furthermore, Farabaugh added Galbreath has been impressive in individual drills.

“Despite standing at just 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, Galbreath ran a 4.67 40-yard dash and his explosion drills were impressive, too. He had a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-3-inch broad jump,” Farabaugh wrote. “Even his agilities were great, as Galbreath posted a 4.20 short shuttle and 6.02 3-cone.”

Galbreath played through “a nagging shoulder injury” last fall, which may have negatively impacted his statistics. In 2023, he registered a career-high 36 catches, 579 receiving yards and five touchdowns.