Steelers Renew Trade Talks for Playmaker Amid Bad Injury News at OTAs: Report

Just a few hours after suggesting the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t acquire Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday night that the possibility still existed. There appears to be one obvious reason — an injury to Steelers veteran tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Schefter broke news of Parham’s injury Tuesday night.

“Sources: Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during today’s OTAs that now is likely to end his 2025 season,” Schefter tweeted. “A brutal injury.”

Earlier Tuesday evening, Schefter posted on X that a Steelers trade for Smith was “still alive.”

“Back in it: the Steelers renewed conversations today with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, who is seeking a new contract,” wrote Schefter.

Sources: Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during today’s OTAs that now is likely to end his 2025 season. A brutal injury. https://t.co/fyipieiizU pic.twitter.com/Mxyxkqh8id — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2025

Schefter first linked the Steelers to Smith on May 29 but used past tense to describe the talks between the Steelers and Dolphins. On Tuesday morning, Schefter tweeted that the Steelers were “not expected to trade” for Smith when he reported the team was hosting veteran receiver Gabe Davis this week.

Steelers Donald Parham Jr. Suffers Injury: Report

Smith is coming off a career season in Miami and is very familiar with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. But after Schefter’s May 29 report, pundits questioned whether Pittsburgh should express interest in Smith because of the team’s solid tight end depth.

However, Parham’s injury changes things.

Parham was set to be the team’s No. 3 tight end in 2025. In four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-23, he posted 67 catches for 764 yards. The 27-year-old also scored 11 touchdowns.

Parham spent last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad.

The Steelers still have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at the top of their tight end depth chart. But without Parham, the team doesn’t have as much experience behind Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh also needs tight end depth more than most teams. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith deploys multi-tight end sets about as much as anyone else in the NFL.

Parham joined the Steelers on a 1-year, $1.17 million contract this offseason.