NFL Legend Shares Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers Returning to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal this offseason. Rodgers later revealed that the 2026 season will be his final one in the NFL. Now that he is back in the fold, he will have the chance to play for longtime head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he spent 13 seasons in Green Bay.

While chatting with sports writer Peter Schwartz via Schwartz on Sports, Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Theismann talked about the significance of Rodgers linking back up with McCarthy in Pittsburgh. In fact, he believes it could work out very well for the organization.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Benefit From Having Aaron Rodgers Around Once More

Here is what Theismann had to say about Rodgers returning to the Steel City:

“I really had no doubt that he would be back with Mike McCarthy…Aaron doesn’t have to learn a new system. He basically is a coach on the field. He’s going to help everybody else in this particular system that they’re going to run. The thing that the Steelers have to do is be able to protect him. You give Aaron a chance to be able to look at a defense, to get the ball out of his hands, he’s going to carve people up. Last year, he had to run for his life a lot. This year, I think they’ve really tried to fix the offensive line.”

At 42 years of age and in his 22nd NFL season, Rodgers is certainly not his 2011 self. But his arm strength and mind are still as elite as ever. If he can get time to throw from the pocket, Pittsburgh’s offense can flourish. Not only has the offensive line been addressed through the NFL Draft and in free agency, but so have the positions of wide receiver and running back. The Steelers traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle.

Not only can Rodgers help this offense and team become elite with his play, but he can also help prepare young quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar for the future. Combined with McCarthy’s leadership, Rodgers’ ability should provide a nice blueprint for quarterback play in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers Is Still Elite

While he didn’t put up major MVP numbers in his first season with the Steelers last season, Rodgers proved to be very valuable. With a makeshift wide receiver core and not a lot of support from an aging defense, Rodgers recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He went 10-6 as the team’s starter and guided it to its first AFC North title in five years. In a battle against Father Time, Rodgers is holding his own.

With both an improved offense and defense, on paper, the stage is set for Rodgers and the team to be even better in Rodgers’ final season. Time will tell if the legend has one more magical run in him or not.