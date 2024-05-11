Steelers Add ‘Massive’ TE, Versatile Edge Rusher to Rookie Minicamp

Two more players will appear at Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp this weekend. Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney reported on May 11 that the Steelers added former Michigan tight end Joel Honigford and linebacker Joshua Pryor to the team’s rookie minicamp roster.

Honigford worked out with the Steelers in October. He also had a 2023 stint with the Arizona Cardinals although he didn’t appear in a game.

He also didn’t play in a regular season contest, but Pryor spent time with the Washington Commanders during 2023. Both Honigford and Pryor went undrafted last spring.

Honigford will bring more size to the Steelers tight end room. He stood at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds at his 2023 pro day.

“Massive college tight end who is primarily a blocker,” wrote Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline in 2023. “Honigford has speed limitations and is not an offensive threat, but he would be very useful for a team that needs a blocking TE in short-yardage or goal-line situations.”

Pryor could provide the Steelers depth along the edge. But he lined up in multiple spots during his college career.

“[We’ve] seen him line up at 3 technique, 5 technique and off the edge during his college career,” wrote NFL.com’s Charles Davis. “To me, he probably fits best as an edge rusher who could potentially move inside on passing downs.

“He did a nice job not only of rushing the passer, but playing the run, as well.”