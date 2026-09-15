Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Gets ‘Right Team’ Trade Push to Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t resolved Joey Porter Jr.’s future, and possible trade destinations continue to pile up around their starting cornerback.

One of the more aggressive suggestions now comes from ESPN’s Ben Solak, who believes the Chicago Bears should be the team calling Pittsburgh about the 26-year-old.

Porter was inactive for the Steelers’ 20-13 Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons after entering the weekend as questionable on Pittsburgh’s injury report. At the same time, his contract situation remains unresolved as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Solak doesn’t think Pittsburgh is eager to move him. But if that changes, he sees Chicago as the right landing spot.

Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Gets Bears Trade Push

Chicago’s offense gave Solak a pretty good reason to start thinking bigger after Week 1.

The Bears scored a franchise-record 59 points in their season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, piling up 552 total yards and eight touchdowns. Caleb Williams accounted for four scores, while D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both topped 100 rushing yards.

The defense wasn’t nearly as dominant. Carolina scored 37 points and stayed tied with Chicago at 31 until the Bears finally pulled away late.

That’s where Solak believes Porter could come in.

“I might think … that the Bears should trade for Joey Porter Jr.,” Solak wrote. “The Steelers’ corner sat out Week 1 as he and the team continue to stare each other down amid contract extension talks. If the Steelers really do want to trade him — and my sense so far is that they don’t — I think the Bears are the right team to make the call.”

Solak’s own sense is Pittsburgh would rather keep Porter.

Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola wrote in August that general manager Omar Khan had a plan in place to create enough cap room for a Porter extension. So far, though, the two sides haven’t reached a deal, and Porter is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Chicago Could Give Joey Porter Jr. Long-Term Deal

Solak’s argument goes beyond Chicago needing defensive help.

He also believes the franchise is in position to give Porter the kind of long-term contract Pittsburgh hasn’t finalized.

“Chicago has the future cap space necessary to give Porter a big long-term deal and should do anything and everything it can to build a halfway-decent defense around this stupendous offense,” Solak wrote.

That’s a pretty direct endorsement after one week.

Chicago already has Jaylon Johnson under a major contract, but adding Porter would give the Bears another proven outside corner to build around while Williams and Ben Johnson’s offense continue to take off.

Porter has started 41 of 47 games through his first three NFL seasons and recorded 31 passes defensed. He finished 2025 with 52 tackles, one interception and a team-high 14 passes defensed in 14 games.

Over The Cap lists Porter’s 2026 cap charge at just under $5 million, but his next contract would be the real issue. He’ll have plenty of leverage if he reaches the open market after the season.

The Bears don’t have to make a desperation move after one game, especially after opening the season 1-0.

But Chicago just showed it might have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. If Pittsburgh ever decides Porter is available, Solak believes the Bears should be willing to do “anything and everything” to make sure the defense doesn’t hold it back.