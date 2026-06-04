Steelers Get Joey Porter Jr. Update as Contract Extension Decision Looms at OTAs

With superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially back in the fold, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally able to address other areas of need, along with contract situations.

Earlier this week, the Steelers secured the long-term future of pass rusher Nick Herbig, who inked a four-year contract extension with Pittsburgh.

Now that Herbig has secured his contract extension with the team, the attention turns to cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who will presumably be the next in line to get a new deal with the Steelers.

Joey Porter Jr. a Limited Participant During OTAs

With Porter looking to be the next to sign a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, the talented corner wants to be part of the “new process” during voluntary OTAs, even if it is in a limited capacity, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“I really just want to show the new coaching staff that I’m here for the new process, the change,” Porter said. “That was really the main reason why I went to (Mike McCarthy’s) introduction, the main reason why I’m still here. Just to keep teaching these young guys, just to show my face and show that I’m in the building.”

Porter seems to be going about his business the right way while remaining professional throughout the process, which will likely help things along and get him paid sooner rather than later.

However, he also feels like he’s earned the new deal by correcting some of his on-field mistakes last season while playing at an “elite” level during his time in Pittsburgh thus far.

“I was an elite guy since I’ve been in this league,” Porter said. “I’m happy that I’m getting the respect that I feel like I’m owed.”

Only time will tell how things pan out in Pittsburgh with Porter, but it’s safe to assume they reach a new deal that secures his long-term future with the team.

Mike McCarthy Chimes in on Joey Porter Jr’s Situation

With Porter’s situation with the Steelers being a hot topic of discussion, especially after Herbig signed his massive contract extension, new head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about his thoughts on what’s going on in Pittsburgh, via DeFabo.

“I’ve been dealing with it for 20 years,” McCarthy said. “It’s the same advice I’ve always given. It’s a business situation. Do the things you need to do (that are) necessary. … This is an important time in their lives. I mean, their business decisions and business opportunities can change the course of their life and their family’s lives. I don’t take that for granted.”

During his three seasons with the Steelers, after being selected 32nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Porter has played a total of 41 regular-season games and three playoff games.

He has racked up 120 solo tackles, 31 passes defended, three interceptions and 1.0 sack. In the playoffs, he has recorded 10 solo tackles and three passes defended.