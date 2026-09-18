Joey Porter Jr.’s Steelers Future in Serious Doubt After Latest ESPN Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. have gone from discussing a long-term future together to facing the possibility that their No. 1 cornerback may never play another snap for the franchise.

Porter’s contract standoff has already spilled into the regular season. He missed Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons after spending training camp on the PUP list with a back injury, and trade speculation has only intensified since the Steelers failed to reach an extension with him before the opener.

Now, the uncertainty surrounding Porter has reached another level.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that frustration between the two sides has grown to the point where one source questioned whether Porter will ever return to the field for Pittsburgh.

“I don’t know if he ever puts on a Steelers uniform again,” a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Joey Porter Jr.’s Steelers Future Takes Dramatic Turn

That warning is especially striking considering where Porter stood inside the organization only months ago.

After the 2025 season, an outgoing member of former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s staff delivered Porter a personal message after what became the best season of his young career.

“You’ve arrived,” the coach told him. “Your play was elite. Keep it up.”

Porter finished 2025 with a career-high 14 passes defensed, along with 52 tackles, one interception and one sack. In his first three season, he’s logged 164 tackles, 31 passes defensed and three interceptions.

The former Penn State cornerback looked like an obvious candidate for a second contract entering the offseason. Instead, negotiations stalled while Pittsburgh reached extensions with several other members of its 2023 draft class, including Nick Herbig, Darnell Washington and Keeanu Benton.

Pryor and Fowler reported that Porter has been described by sources as “disappointed” that a deal wasn’t completed and “frustrated” by how the situation unfolded.

The sides also apparently never got close enough on guaranteed money to make the average annual value of a contract the primary issue.

That disconnect has helped push the relationship toward a potential trade.

Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Remain at a Standoff

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Porter is open to a trade and the Steelers are willing to deal him, though Pittsburgh can still decide to keep the 26-year-old.

Fowler identified the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers as possible fits. He also reported that Porter could potentially command at least a second-round pick, with a first-rounder possibly entering the discussion depending on the market.

For now, Pittsburgh hasn’t moved him.

The situation is further complicated by Porter’s health. Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Porter completed his scheduled work Wednesday, but the cornerback was again limited Thursday, with a back injury added to his practice designation after conditioning had been listed the previous day.

That leaves the Steelers dealing with two separate questions: when Porter will be physically ready to play, and whether the relationship has deteriorated enough that playing for Pittsburgh is no longer the expected outcome.

The second question would’ve sounded difficult to imagine after Porter’s 2025 season.

A Steelers coach told him then that he had “arrived.” Less than a year later, one source isn’t sure he’ll ever wear the uniform again.