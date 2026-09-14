Steelers Get $38 Million Lions Trade Fit for Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ contract standoff with Joey Porter Jr. has reached the point where a new destination may be needed for the cornerback.

Porter is open to a trade, and Pittsburgh is willing to deal him after the two sides failed to reach an extension before the season. If the Steelers eventually decide to move the 26-year-old cornerback, one NFC contender already stands out as a logical landing spot.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Detroit Lions among five teams that make sense for Porter, pointing to both their need at cornerback and a defensive philosophy that fits what Porter does best.

Detroit also has something plenty of potential suitors might not: immediate spending power.

Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Fits Lions’ Coverage Style

The Lions have been looking for answers at cornerback for months, and Fowler believes Porter would give them a natural schematic fit.

Detroit released former first-round pick Terrion Arnold in June, opening another hole in a secondary that was already searching for more consistency. The Lions can use the opening weeks of the season to evaluate D.J. Reed, Keith Abney II, Roger McCreary and the rest of their current group, but Fowler left little doubt about why Porter would appeal to them.

“Detroit likes man-coverage corners, and Porter definitely qualifies,” Fowler wrote.

Porter has built his reputation on playing man-coverage in Pittsburgh. The 2023 second-round pick has started 41 of 47 career games and recorded 31 passes defensed through his first three seasons.

Porter started all 14 games he appeared in last season, finishing with 52 tackles, one interception and a team-high 14 passes defensed.

Fowler also made clear that Pittsburgh should have a real market if it chooses to move him. He wrote that Porter is on the short list of corners capable of covering elite receivers in space, though a new contract could complicate what teams are willing to give up.

Detroit, at least in the short term, has room to maneuver.

Lions Have $38 Million Opening for Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Money is where the Lions become especially interesting.

Fowler reported that Detroit had about $38 million in salary cap space as of Sunday, per OverTheCap.com. That creates enough flexibility for a trade, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the Lions would be eager to hand Porter the long-term deal he has been seeking.

Detroit has already committed more than $1 billion in extensions to core players, according to Fowler, and more major decisions are coming.

Tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch are eligible for free agency in 2027. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has also publicly described Branch, LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell as foundational pieces the organization would like to retain.

“They are part of our foundation,” Holmes said in February, according to DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman. “But it just goes back to the retaining, OK that’s paying, and then how much additional resources do you have going forward?”

That is the tension in a potential Porter deal.

Detroit has the immediate cap space, an obvious need and a scheme that suits him. But landing Porter would likely require meaningful draft capital and eventually another expensive extension.

Fowler noted elsewhere in his list that Porter would likely cost at least a second-round pick and possibly a first.

For a Lions team built to contend now, that price might still be worth exploring. And if Pittsburgh decides the relationship with Porter has reached the point of no return, Detroit checks enough boxes to become one of the most intriguing calls the Steelers could receive.