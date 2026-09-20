Steelers Hit With Discouraging Update on Joey Porter Jr. Drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to pick up their second straight win of the 2026 campaign when they return to action on Sunday afternoon, but once again, all eyes are going to be on a player who isn’t even on the field: Joey Porter Jr. The talented cornerback has been ruled out again in Week 2 as he continues to endure contract and injury drama with the Steelers.

Amid his push for a new contract, Porter has fallen behind in his recovery from a back injury, which has led to him missing the start of the season. Reports indicate that Porter is trying to get himself into game shape, but it remains to be seen if he is holding out for a new contract or not. Regardless of the real reason for his absence, one insider doesn’t seem to think he will be back on the field in Week 3 either.

Over the offseason, Porter made it clear that he wanted a new contract from the Steelers, as he was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. With big-name stars like Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon also up for a new deal, Porter wanted to join them as one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, but he and Pittsburgh never managed to find common ground.

Porter didn’t participate at all during training camp due to a back injury, although many folks believed that he was simply holding out in hopes of getting a new deal. Now that the regular season has started, though, it seems like Porter’s injury status, not his contract situation, is the reason why he is going to miss at least the first two games of the new campaign.

The Steelers are reportedly banking on Porter playing in Week 3, but for one reason or another, he still has a lot of ground to make up in his quest to make his season debut. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Porter is trying to ramp up so that he can get back on the field, but even with that being said, he views a Week 3 return as unlikely for him.

“Does he play next week? For me, personally, that’s hard to see, but we will find out,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.”

Joey Porter Jr.’s Status Remains a Mystery for the Steelers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is considering a second opinion on his back to potentially play in Week 3.

There’s so much confusion surrounding Porter’s status that it is tough to say he will be able to get himself ready for their upcoming game. With reports suggesting he is going to get another opinion on his back injury, that would only further indicate that he just isn’t ready to play yet, regardless of whether or not he wants to, with his contract situation still up in the air.

At this point, the Steelers have to move forward under the assumption that Porter won’t be on the field, with his potential return to action being a bonus for their defense. Pittsburgh got the job done without him in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but the degree of difficulty will increase exponentially in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.