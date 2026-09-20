Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. ‘Considering’ New Back Examine Amid Push to Play in Week 3: Report

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday against the New England Patriots. But the cornerback still has a chance to play in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter implied while adding Sunday morning Porter might undergo a new examination on his back.

“Porter’s back, according to a source, has ‘flared up when he’s tried to go full speed, and they haven’t been able to get it where it needs to be.’ Porter has been considering getting a second opinion on his back,” wrote Schefter.

The ESPN insider added the Steelers are not only hopeful for Porter to return on September 27, but the team is “planning” for Porter to play.

In Week 3, the Steelers secondary will have to guard Bengals wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“The Steelers might think, as one source described this week, that Porter is ‘fired up about playing against Cincinnati,’ but there is a business angle to this situation that cannot be ignored as the sides remain at an impasse in contract discussions,” wrote Schefter.

According to every Steelers insider, though, there are no ongoing contract discussions. The Steelers have a team policy of not negotiating contracts during the regular season, and the team has yet to make an exception for Porter. There is no indication the Steelers will do that.

Will Joey Porter Jr. Get 2nd Opinion on Back Injury?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is considering a second opinion on his back to potentially play in Week 3.

Porter has dealt with a back injury since the start of training camp. The Steelers placed the cornerback on the PUP list in late July.

The cornerback came off the PUP list at the roster deadline on August 30. At that time, general manager Omar Khan told the media the team had cleared Porter to practice.

He didn’t play in Week 1, though, because of a back injury. Some Steelers insiders called the cornerback a healthy scratch in the season opener, suggesting Porter was fulfilling his threat to sit out without a new contract.

Since the season opener, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters it was his decision to sit Porter in Week 1, citing his conditioning concerns.

According to the team’s injury report, the cornerback’s conditioning limited Porter in Wednesday’s practice. But Thursday, he left with a team trainer after his back flared up.

NFL insiders have their doubts Thursday’s injury was real. Officially, though, Porter won’t play versus the Patriots because of his back.

It could be good news for the Steelers if Porter gets a second opinion on his back injury. Perhaps that will allow him to get back on the field.

But as far as their plan for Porter to play in Week 3, it’s a boy who cried wolf situation in the Steelers fan base. The 2026 Porter saga has taken several twists and turns. It’s difficult to believe Porter will play against the Bengals until it actually happens.

What Schefter’s update might ultimately mean is the Steelers and Porter will play the game of chicken for another week.