Ex-Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Gets Warning on Cowboys Trade From Former All-Pro

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. The very old cliché could seemingly apply to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Early Thursday, former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. applied the saying as a warning to Porter about his trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

“IDK … Joey Porter Jr. should’ve hugged it out in Pittsburgh,” wrote Samuel on X. “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“Let’s see how this plays out.”

There’s quite a bit of irony to Samuel’s assessment. His son, Asante Samuel Jr., might benefit the most from Porter not playing for the Steelers this season. Samuel played 91% of the team’s defensive snaps in the first three games this season.

But clearly, Samuel Sr. would have preferred Porter to continue playing with his son, not leave to open a spot for him.

Asante Samuel Sr. Delivers Warning to Joey Porter Jr.

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. received a strong warning on the Dallas Cowboys trade from Asante Samuel Sr.

Samuel might know a thing or two about the grass not being greener.

During his fifth NFL season, Samuel made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2007. He had six interceptions that season, helping the Patriots nearly complete an undefeated season.

In 2007, though, Samuel also held out of training camp seeking a contract extension. He eventually landed that with the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2008.

Samuel continued to have a nice career, making three more Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro in 2009. But he was never first-team All-Pro again. Samuel also never played in another Super Bowl after he left New England, where he played in three, winning two.

The former cornerback didn’t specifically address his situation with the warning shot to Porter on X. Perhaps Samuel meant the cliché in a more general sense. At the time Samuel played for the Eagles, Philadelphia was a top-notched organization as well/

But it wouldn’t be surprising if Samuel was perhaps applying his own hold out and any potential regret he might have over it to Porter.

Porter Arrives With Dallas Cowboys

Getty The Dallas Cowboys do not plan to extend cornerback Joey Porter Jr. a new contract this season.

Multiple insiders have reported Porter’s whereabouts Thursday. He’s already flown into Dallas and is in uniform with the Cowboys. Porter could potential play Sunday in Week 4.

That’s an amazing development considering the Steelers had to rule him out Wednesday because of a back flare-up.

The Steelers completely botched the Porter situation. It has left them without one of the top 10 best cornerbacks in the league during a season where they were trying to win the Super Bowl.

But Porter lost plenty as well. The cornerback is now preparing to play for the Cowboys without a contract extension. There’s a distinct possibility Dallas also places the franchise tag on Porter next spring.

Under his current contract, Porter will make $3.05 million this season. The franchise tender for a cornerback next season is estimated at $23.19 million.

According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers offered Porter $27 million annually on an extension. The cornerback wanted at least $30 million and more guaranteed money.

In Dallas, Porter could make less than $27 million each of the next two years. He will definitely make far less than $27 million this fall and has no future guarantees.

In the long run, Porter might land a better deal than what the Steelers offered. But as Samuel put it, we’ll have to “see how this plays out.”

It’s possible Porter does find the grass isn’t greener in Dallas.