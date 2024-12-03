Mike Tomlin Speaks Out on Struggling Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke very highly of second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. even after he committed four accepted penalties in Week 13.

The Pittsburgh Steelers love for their defenders to be physical, but not to the point where they are committing multiple penalties per game. In Week 13, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. committed six penalties.

Of those six, four of them were accepted. The second-year cornerback has now committed 14 fouls this season (both accepted and declined).

But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear on December 3 that he is unconcerned about Porter. Tomlin cited the 24-year-old’s mindset as the reason for his confidence in Joey Porter.

“He’s got a serial killer’s mentality. But if you’re going to be a top flight corner, you better,” Tomlin told reporters. “And that’s probably one of the things that I knew about him because of our personal relationship that really made me comfortable drafting him. It’s not fake, it’s real. He’s not running from the fight, he’s running to the fight.

“You better have a short memory at that position, and he’s always had it. He was probably 9 or 10 when I met him, and he had it then.”

Tomlin then further explained what he meant by “serial killer’s mentality.”

“He’s a competitor, he’s running to it. He’s ill-affected by the outcome of plays. His confidence is unflappable. And all of that is needed.”

Counting both accepted and declined penalties, Porter committed 12 fouls during his rookie 2023 season. Porter is playing more this season than his rookie campaign, but he is still trending in the wrong direction from a penalty perspective.

His 12 penalties in 2023 came on 807 defensive snaps. Porter has 14 fouls on 729 defensive snaps in 12 games this season.