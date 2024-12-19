Steelers DC Issues Strong Message on Struggling CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin expressed his confidence in struggling cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on December 18.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t experienced the type of second season that Pittsburgh Steelers fans hoped. After a very promising rookie season, Porter has struggled in 2024, particularly over the past six weeks.

But Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin hasn’t lost any confidence in him.

“Sometimes in this league, you’re going to lose some. Sometimes, you’re going to win some. I know about him that he’s out and coming back to battle,” Austin told reporters on December 18. “He doesn’t lose confidence.

“I think, in the long run — he’s going to be fine, and I don’t worry about Joey [Porter Jr.] at all.”

Porter came on strongly as a rookie last season and finished with a 64.3 Pro Football Focus player grade. In coverage, he posted a 66.6 PFF grade.

But this season, he owns a PFF grade of 53, including 53.9 in coverage. Among cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of his team’s defensive snaps in 2024, he’s bottom 10 in both categories.

Joey Porter Jr.’s Inconsistent 2nd NFL Season

Austin’s description about how NFL players go through extreme highs and lows is pretty accurate for Porter. According to the PFF player grades, he’s played well in more than a handful of games this season. Porter has earned a 68.7 PFF grade or better in five contests.

But he’s also played poorly in some contests. He’s registered a grade below 47 six times.

It’s important to note that PFF player grades aren’t the end all, be all. It’s still an indication, though, that Porter needs to develop more consistency.

Penalties are an indication of that too. Porter is second among NFL cornerbacks this season with 10 accepted fouls. Nine of those 10 penalties came in two games.

Including declined fouls, Porter committed six penalties against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Porter’s Recent Run of Facing Elite WRs

The wideouts Porter has faced can probably explain some of Porter’s inconsistencies this season. Austin pointed to that while speaking to reporters on December 18.

“He’s played [Ja’Marr] Chase and A.J. [Brown] and Tee Higgins and DeVonta [Smith], so that’s a pretty good quartet of receivers right there,” said Austin.

Porter has covered those receivers over the past three weeks. Again, he particularly struggled against the Bengals, posting his worst PFF player grade of the season.

He did better in coverage, according to PFF, versus Brown and Smith, but like a lot of Steelers defenders, Porter didn’t tackle well versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s great to hear Austin still has a lot of confidence in Porter’s long-term development. At the end of the day, that’s what’s most important.

But to make a deep playoff run this season, the Steelers need their defense playing at an elite level. For that to happen, Porter will have to be consistently above average.

And, he will have to do that against the top quarterbacks of the AFC — Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Fortunately, one of Porter’s best games in the first 15 weeks of the season was against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers would love Porter to repeat that performance a few times during the stretch run.