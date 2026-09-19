AFC Exec Draws Blunt Line Between Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr., $30M Stars

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a Joey Porter Jr. trade problem that goes beyond finding a team willing to meet their asking price.

Any team acquiring Porter would also inherit the responsibility of paying him, and at least one AFC executive isn’t convinced the cornerback is worth both costs.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that a potential Porter deal would likely require an acquiring team to give up a Day 2 draft pick while also giving the 26-year-old a new contract averaging somewhere in the mid-$20 million range annually.

That combination prompted a blunt response from one league executive in the AFC.

“That’s a double whammy,” the AFC executive told Jones. “You would send a pick to pay Gonzo (Christian Gonzalez) or Surtain or Stingley. I don’t know about Porter.”

Steelers Face Joey Porter Jr. Trade Value Question

The players mentioned by the AFC executive help put things in perspective.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez signed a four-year, $135 million extension in September. The deal carries a $33.75 million annual average and includes $102 million guaranteed, making Gonzalez one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football.

Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. signed a three-year, $90 million extension in March 2025. Spotrac lists the deal at $30 million per year with $89.026 million in total guarantees.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II signed a four-year, $96 million extension in 2024. His $24 million annual average is actually below the range Jones suggested Porter could seek, though Spotrac lists $77.5 million in total guarantees.

Those are three well-established names across the league at the position. However, the anonymous AFC executive appeared unwilling to place Porter among them it seems.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean Pittsburgh can’t find a trade partner for the disgruntled cornerback. It does illustrate why the market could be difficult if the Steelers want a premium pick while Porter’s representatives also seek a contract approaching the top tier of the cornerback market.

Jones reported that after surveying the league over the past two weeks, it has been difficult to identify a potential buyer willing to meet that price this early in the season.

Joey Porter Jr. Back Injury Further Complicates Steelers Trade

Porter’s health creates another problem.

The Steelers ruled him out for Week 2 against the New England Patriots after his back issue resurfaced during the week. He also missed Pittsburgh’s season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons after spending much of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Jones presented two possible explanations for the continued absence: Porter’s back could legitimately still be giving him problems as he ramps up, or the contract dispute could be affecting the situation. Jones specifically stopped short of accusing Porter of the latter.

Either way, an unresolved back injury would make it even more difficult for Pittsburgh to extract premium trade value.

Porter is also in the final year of his rookie contract. His 2026 base salary is set at $3.924 million and is scheduled to be a unrestricted free agent in 2027.

The Steelers may then have some tough decisions to make.

Jones noted that allowing Porter to leave in free agency could eventually net Pittsburgh only a 2028 Day 3 compensatory pick, depending on the team’s other free-agent activity.

That leaves both sides in an uncomfortable spot.

Porter wants the kind of long-term commitment Pittsburgh hasn’t given him. The Steelers would seemingly prefer significant draft compensation if they move him.

But as one AFC executive made clear, finding a team willing to pay both prices may be the hardest part.