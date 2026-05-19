Former Steelers TE Predicted to Land in NFC East

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a busy team this offseason. While it made major moves, specifically on offense, by re-signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, trading for two-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr., and bringing in 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, it did cut ties with a couple of players. One of those players was veteran tight end Jonnu Smith.

Now, Smith is on the search for his next team. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the New York Giants could make the most sense for Smith. Perhaps former Baltimore Ravens and current Giants head coach John Harbaugh may want some more depth at the tight end position.

Jonnu Smith Didn’t Work Out with the Pittsburgh Steelers

It almost feels like Smith was just thrown in to even out the trade between Pittsburgh and Miami. The former Pro-Bowler recorded the second-lowest yards output of his nine-year career (222). He averaged just 5.8 yards per catch. Perhaps he didn’t make as much of an impact because he was playing in such a packed position group. He was competing with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward. The organization has since let Heyward and Smith walk.

In Mike McCarthy’s first season as the Steelers’ head coach, he will look to give more opportunities to the tight end room. That is part of the reason why the organization didn’t bring back two of its four tight ends from a season ago. Sometimes, while losing contributors to a position group hurts, creating more opportunities for the remaining contributors helps.

Jonnu Smith to the New York Giants?

Here is what Kay wrote about how Smith could fit in with the Giants:

“One position where the G-Men could use another piece is tight end…Adding a playmaker like Jonnu Smith could set the team up for major success. Having three quality tight ends can unlock a borderline unstoppable offense.”

Kay also mentioned how Smith, after a down year in Pittsburgh, can still be a massive difference-maker. After all, he is just two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl season with the Miami Dolphins. In 2024, he recorded a career-best 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. If he can provide the sort of impact for a young Giants offense that he wasn’t able to provide in Pittsburgh, his career can be rejuvenated in its back half.

Of course, he would potentially be joining another crowded tight end room with Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, and Chris Manhertz already in the fold in New York. Still, he brings a unique skillset that he ended up showing off from time to time in the Steel City. Not only can he stretch the field and run nearly every route, but he can also take handoffs and jet sweeps. His ability in the red zone is also a real weapon. If the Giants don’t sign him soon, somebody else likely will.