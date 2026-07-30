Steelers Eyeing Local Super Bowl Champion as Potential Defensive Boost

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot to address their secondary over the offseason. They could still make one more significant move before the season, though, for veteran Jordan Whitehead.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers hosted two defensive backs for a visit Thursday. One of them was Whitehead, who attended Central Valley High School in Monaca, Pennsylvania, which is about 25 miles northwest of Acrisure Stadium.

Whitehead also starred at Pitt from 2015-17 and won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over seven NFL seasons, Whitehead has started 101 games. Last season, he registered 79 combined tackles and three pass defenses during his second stint with the Buccaneers.

In addition to Whitehead, the Steelers also hosted defensive back Eric Scott for a visit Thursday.