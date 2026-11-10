Steelers Miss on Acquiring WR Josh Downs: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to trade for a wide receiver at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. If they still land a wideout, it won’t be receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Downs.

The Chiefs landed Downs for two Day 3 selections in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Trade! The Chiefs are acquiring WR Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks,” wrote Pelissero.

“Kansas City lands a receiver at the buzzer, while Indianapolis keeps loading up for the future.”

The Steelers were the other main contender for Downs besides the Chiefs. A Downs trade for the Steelers, though, was complicated because Pittsburgh doesn’t have a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday multiple teams were interested in Downs, including the Steelers and Chiefs. Schefter added in his report the Colts had received a fourth-round offer for the wideout.

The insider didn’t name the team, but because of the Steelers’ lack of fourth-rounder, pundits assumed the Chiefs had made the offer.

The Colts gave the Steelers another two days to potentially offer a third-round pick for Downs. Ultimately, Indianapolis landed a fourth-rounder and second Day 3 selection for the wideout.

In nine games with the Colts this season, Downs posted 33 catches, 354 receiving yards and a touchdown. The former third-round pick registered 88 receptions, 566 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 16 games last season.

Downs will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Chiefs, Not Steelers, Land WR Josh Downs at NFL Trade Deadline: Report

After Indianapolis traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Bunker, Downs requested to be traded. With that, there appeared to be hope the Steelers could create leverage in trade negotiations with Indianapolis.

The Steelers also had a recent previous negotiation with the Colts for wideout Michael Pittman Jr. this past March.

But with other suitors, Downs had a decent trade market. Unwilling to overpay for a receiver at the trade deadline, the Steelers were unable to get wideout.

The will certain frustration some parts of the Steelers fan base. If there ever was a time to make a big move, it would be now. The Steelers defense is playing well, and the team won’t have 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers next season.

But unless general manager Omar Khan truly lands something at the deadline buzzer, the Steelers won’t be acquiring a wideout.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 pm ET on Tuesday.

Were Steelers Right Not to Give Up Third-Round Value for Downs?

Since they didn’t have a fourth-rounder, the easiest offer the Steelers could have made to land Downs was their third-round pick. That, though, would have been a pretty obvious overpay.

Overpaying is part of the participation at the NFL trade deadline. Multiple AFC contenders overpaid for additions this week, but they also made their rosters better.

The Steelers presumably didn’t want to sacrifice valuable draft capital in case they want to move up for a quarterback in next year’s draft. A third-round pick will be a valuable commodity to have if Pittsburgh wants to jump up the board on Day 1.

That’s undoubtedly true. But it’s still a hard pill to swallow. What’s the point in bringing back a 42-year-old quarterback if that team isn’t all in on winning a championship that season?

The Steelers now have minutes to find a Downs alternative at the trade deadline.