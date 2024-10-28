Steelers Yet to Make Final Decision on QB Justin Fields for Week 8: Report

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is finally healthy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the team might be missing fellow signal caller Justin Fields in Week 8.

Fields fully participated in practice for the October 28 matchup versus the New York Giants. But he was a late-week addition to the Steelers injury report because of a hamstring issue.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 28 that Fields will be a true game-time decision.

“Steelers QB Justin Fields will test his hamstring when he gets to the stadium tonight to determine his role, but sources say he did not suffer a major injury, and he hasn’t missed practice time for it,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“If there are any issues, with the bye coming up, PIT will be cautious.”

Fields went 4-2 as the Steelers starting quarterback with Wilson sidelined the first six weeks of this season. Wilson missed that time because of a calf ailment.

In those six games, Fields completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,106 yards. He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Fields also rushed for 231 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns.

In Week 7, Fields served as Wilson’s backup and didn’t receive any snaps.

Will Justin Fields Play in Week 8 for Steelers?

If the Steelers offense rolls versus the Giants as it did during the second half in Week 7, whether or not Fields dresses will be a moot point.

But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has presented the possibility to the media on multiple occasions this season for the offense to have a pre-planned “Fields package.”

Fields is dangerous as a runner and thrower, giving him a unique skillset that could be used in the red zone or short-yardage situations.

Fields led the NFL with a 7.1 yards per rush average while running for 1,143 yards in 2022. He’s gained 2,451 rushing yards while averaging 6 yards per carry in his career.

Wilson was once a threat to run, but at 35 years old, he doesn’t have the same quickness he once did.

If the Steelers were planning to utilize Fields’ legs with a specific package versus the Giants, then they will obviously need Fields to dress. Even if he does dress, though, the Steelers may scratch any plans to deploy Fields in running situations in order to protect his hamstring.

Kyle Allen Could Return to Steelers Backup Role

If Fields can’t dress in Week 8, the team’s quarterback depth will take a hit. However, the Steelers still have a capable backup in Kyle Allen.

The 28-year-old appeared on the field briefly against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. He completed his only pass attempt for 19 yards.

Allen has six previous seasons of NFL experience, which is something the Steelers value a lot. He has gone 7-12 in his career as an NFL starter.

He started 12 games during the 2019 season for the Carolina Panthers. Allen led the Panthers to a 5-1 start but then lost his final six starts before getting benched.

Allen started four games for Washington in 2020 and two contests for the Houston Texans during 2022. Last season, he served as Josh Allen’s backup with the Buffalo Bills.

In 31 NFL games, Allen has completed 62.7% of his passes for an average of 6.7 yards per attempt. He has also thrown 26 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions.