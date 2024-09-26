Steelers QB Justin Fields Sends 6-Word Message Ahead of Week 4

For the fourth straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Justin Fields to start at quarterback and they’re hoping that the matchup with the Indianapolis Colts goes similarly to their first three games of the year — which all resulted in wins.

With veteran Russell Wilson looking over his shoulder, Fields is hoping the same. It’s tough to bench a quarterback when they’re undefeated. Even if they start the season as the backup on paper.

4-0 would be 4-0, however, and Fields appears highly motivated to continue this run based on his most recent Instagram post ahead of Week 4.

“Not finished but enjoying the moment… 3-0,” Fields wrote in the caption.

The message? Fields and the Steelers are not going anywhere if he has anything to say about it.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Acknowledges Justin Fields’ Play Is ‘Exciting’ for Organization

While speaking with reporters on September 24, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Fields’ play has allowed them to take their time with Wilson’s calf injury.

“No question Justin has played well, and that’s exciting for him and for us,” Tomlin responded. “But I’m not surprised by that, and I hadn’t looked at it in terms of the decision-making because it’s not time yet.”

The Steelers HC then discussed the qualities that he’s seen in Fields as a quarterback, including the one he likes the most.

“As I’ve mentioned in here repeatedly, I like his steady demeanor,” Tomlin said. “I like that in a leader. He doesn’t ride the emotional roller coaster when things are going good [or] when things are going bad. Guys can rally around that.”

“[Fields is] steady,” the veteran coach continued. “He’s a competitor, man, he likes to compete. He doesn’t turn down things. [And] he’s aggressive in play — scrambling and so forth.”

“It’s just been fun to get to know him, and not only know him as a guy but as a competitor,” Tomlin concluded at the time.

Steelers Teammates Describe Justin Fields as a Leader

Yardbarker Steelers reporter Aaron Becker went around the Pittsburgh locker room on September 25, polling different players on Fields and his leadership ability.

“I feel like he’s one of those laid-back players, even just his personality just walking around off the field,” tight end Darnell Washington said. “He’s just one of those calm dudes, personality wise. So that just carried over to the field.”

Wide receiver George Pickens echoed that sentiment while speaking with Becker, among others.

“He’s playing good. Me personally, that’s what I take from it,” Pickens weighed in. “He don’t really say as much, so I wouldn’t say vocal leadership. Probably him every day going out [there] in practice, is probably what Darnell is talking about.”

Finally, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson commented: “He’s a quiet guy but he’s vocal when he needs to be. He’s a great leader, great player. Just someone that people love to play for. I love having that guy as my quarterback — someone who’s tough, someone who’s physical, someone who’s just got that ‘it’ factor.”

Heading into Week 4 at a record of 3-0, it feels like the locker room is fully rallying behind Fields. If he and the Steelers can continue this win streak, who knows how far this team can go in 2024.