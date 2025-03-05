Steelers Have Deadline to Re-Sign Justin Fields, Says Team Insider

The agency that represents quarterback Justin Fields can begin negotiating with the other 31 NFL teams on March 10. At that point, Fields could leverage any offer he receives against what the Pittsburgh Steelers might offer.

But if it reaches that point, the Steelers may already be moving on.

That’s what The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo argued during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on March 5.

“I think more than likely if we see something get done, I think it’ll be over the weekend,” Fittipaldo said. “But listen, if it gets to Monday, I think Fields’ agent is taking a real gamble if it gets to that point. I don’t get the idea that the Steelers really want to sit around and wait and let this get to free agency.

“If that is the ploy on his part, it better work, and it better get done by Sunday night because I think the Steelers will probably go in a different direction if they don’t get Fields done by Monday, early Tuesday at the latest.”

Recent reports have suggest the Steelers are leaning toward re-signing Fields. But insiders such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter have not ruled out the team bringing back Russell Wilson.

If Fields’ representatives drag their feet, Fittipaldo sees the Steelers moving on to target other quarterbacks. Presumably, Wilson would be at the top of that alternate list.

Steelers Aiming to Repeat History With Justin Fields Signing?

Fittipaldo didn’t report the Steelers as having a hard deadline to re-sign Fields. But the sense the team insider gets that the Steelers want Fields signed before free agency begins makes sense.

That’s what the team accomplished last year with Wilson.

Schefter reported late on March 10, 2024 the Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with Wilson. That was roughly 12 hours before the legal tampering to NFL free agency began.

So, the Steelers went into free agency set at quarterback (at the time, it was Wilson and Kenny Pickett). That allowed them to concentrate on other needs.

Quarterback has occupied so much headspace for the Steelers organization this offseason that it’s likely been difficult for them to fully focus on other positions. But general manager Omar Khan can turn the page if Fields is signed just before free agency begins.

If he isn’t, waiting for Fields’ decision will only hurt the Steelers, especially if they aren’t willing to increase their offer.

At that point, it would be wise for Khan to work quickly toward re-signing Wilson or another signal caller.

What QB Could the Steelers Target Other than Fields?

Fittipaldo’s sense that the Steelers have given themselves a soft deadline to re-sign Fields makes sense. But it assumes one major thing — Fields is indeed Pittsburgh’s preference to bring back behind center.

Although that’s the growing consensus in the media, it’s not a clear fact.

SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey wrote on social media that his “guess” is that head coach Mike Tomlin and ownership still might prefer Wilson instead of Fields.

It’s also not guaranteed that either Fields or Wilson will agree to a contract with Pittsburgh. NFL pundits have linked the Steelers to Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones this offseason.

Schefter also reported the Steelers as interested in acquiring Matthew Stafford before the veteran signal caller agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterbacks typically sign early in NFL free agency. All the more reason why the Steelers can’t afford to wait too long on Fields’ decision.

Again, assuming Fields is their top choice.