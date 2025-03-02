Favorite Emerging in Steelers’ Russell Wilson-Justin Fields QB Sweepstakes: Report

Time is running out on the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign one of their two starting quarterbacks from the 2024 season — Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. With under two weeks to go until NFL free agency, it remains unclear which signal caller, if either, the Steelers are targeting.

But on March 2, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Fields appears to be the leader.

“The sense I get is that Justin Fields has an edge over Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh’s free agent quarterback pecking order,” Fowler wrote. “There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return.

“The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven’t ruled out Wilson at this point.”

Both Fields and Wilson experienced success as Pittsburgh starter in 2024. Fields began the season 4-2 while Wilson started 6-1 before ending the season on a five-game losing streak including the playoffs.

But Fields is about 10 years younger than Wilson and offers an NFL offense more mobility from the pocket.

Steelers Targeting Justin Fields as QB1 in 2025?

The Steelers have publicly made it obvious that they’d like Fields or Wilson to return this fall. But the organization has also been careful not to choose one over the other.

Offseason reports from NFL insiders have been mixed on whether the Steelers will bring back Fields or Wilson. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac has been pretty adamant that Fields will be the team’s starter in 2025. While others, such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have been more confident that it could be Wilson.

Part of the conflicting reports could be because the Steelers brass itself is split between the two signal callers. SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey reported on Feb. 27 that Steelers ownership prefers Wilson.

Bailey added on social media that his “guess” is head coach Mike Tomlin also wants Wilson while the majority of the locker room and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith want Fields.

Fowler didn’t specifically address which part of the Steelers organization is leaning toward Fields at the moment. But on Feb. 8, Fowler wrote, “Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction.”

That could be why Fowler, Schefter and other insiders will not rule out a Wilson return to the Steelers.

Could Steelers Lose Fields to Another NFL Team?

The other factor in Pittsburgh’s quarterback decision is Fields’ free agency demand. If they don’t sign Fields before the start of free agency, then the quarterback will be able to shop his services to other teams.

“Fields should have options,” Fowler wrote on March 2. “The Jets, for one, are expected to gauge his market. His skillset would fit in Chip Kelly’s scheme in Las Vegas, too.”

That’s why the Steelers are smart to not name a preference in the Fields-Wilson debate. If Fields chooses to sign elsewhere, then the Steelers want to have the option of bringing back Wilson. If Wilson knows he was the team’s second choice to Fields, it’s likely he would be less willing to be back in Pittsburgh.

Wilson posted a 63.7% completion percentage with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 regular season games. He averaged 7.4 yards per pass, which was his best mark since 2021.

Initially, Wilson ignited the Pittsburgh passing game in his first start during Week 7. But his deep completions dried up in December, which resulted in a very disappointing finish to the regular season for the Steelers.

Fields registered a 65.8% completion percentage with five touchdowns and one interception. It was a small sample, but Fields showed significant improvement in accuracy and turnover ratio statistics.

Fields also rushed for five touchdowns in six starts. Tomlin stressed to reporters after the season that quarterback mobility is an x-factor in today’s NFL.

NFL free agency officially begins on March 12. But agents that represent Fields, Wilson and other unrestricted free agents can start negotiating with other NFL teams on March 10.