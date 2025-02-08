Steelers Organization Potentially Split on QB Russell Wilson, Justin Fields: Report

Reports about the future behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers have been mixed this offseason. That could be because the Steelers have yet to decide whether to re-signed quarterback Russell Wilson or Justin Fields or neither.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported “the door is open” for the Steelers bringing back Fields. However, Fowler also described a Steelers organization that sounds split between whether to bring back Wilson or Fields.

“My sense coming out of New Orleans is that the door is open for a potential deal between the Steelers and free agent Justin Fields, but it would have to make sense for Fields, who, at this stage, will most likely want a more legitimate chance to start a full season,” wrote Fowler.

“I’ve seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings. They told me that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson — who is also a free agent — as the starter (which I had heard previously), due to age and mobility.

“Coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction, though. Plus, Fields could have a sneaky good market and price himself out of Pittsburgh.”

Both signal callers experienced success with the Steelers during the 2024 season. Ironically, both started better than expected but then came back down to Earth, at least a little bit.

Fields began the season as Pittsburgh’s starter because of Wilson’s calf injury. Fields went 4-2 as a starter, finishing 1-2 after a 3-0 start to the campaign.

Wilson won six of his first seven games with the Steelers after returning from his ailment. But he ended the season 6-6, including the playoffs, after a five-game losing streak.

Justin Fields Front Runner to Return as Steelers Starting QB?

The potential split in the Steelers organization between Fields and Wilson is noteworthy. But Fowler’s first detail — that there’s a good chance Fields could return as Pittsburgh’s starter — is not new.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on Jan. 18 that “in all likelihood” Fields will have the starting job in 2025.

Fields is a gifted runner and developed as a passer in 2024. He completed a career-high 65.8% of his passes with a career-best interception ratio of 0.6%. Fields only started six games, but he played well enough in a small sample to earn a chance to start in 2025.

Fowler suggested that he’s likely to only sign with a team that will give him that chance next fall.

One could argue Wilson is still the better short-term option. That’s likely why head coach Mike Tomlin benched Fields for Wilson in October.

But Wilson turned 36 in November. Against the best NFL teams late in the season, the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers were not competitive with him behind center.

So, it would make more sense long term to see if Fields, who still has upside at only 25 years old, can continue improving.

Jay Glazer Suggests Wilson and Fields Could Both Not Return

Fellow national insider Jay Glazer didn’t provide any details about who in the organization might prefer Wilson and who might like Fields better. But on Feb. 5, Glazer presented the same notion that the Steelers are undecided about their future behind center.

“I don’t know,” Glazer said to a question about Fields potentially returning to Pittsburgh. “I don’t think they know who their starting quarterback is going to be yet.”

Glazer predicted, though, it wouldn’t be Wilson.

“I think you’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters on Jan. 27 that he would “prefer” to have either Wilson or Fields return. He didn’t indicate whether he likes one more than the other.

The Steelers went 10-7 with Wilson and Fields as their starting quarterbacks in the 2024 regular season. But the team suffered their sixth straight postseason defeat.