Steelers QB Justin Fields Appears to Take Subtle Shot at Bears

Justin Fields has been nothing but cordial with the Chicago Bears since being traded from the franchise that drafted him to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

While joining the “Not Just Football” podcast with veteran Steelers teammate and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, however, Fields was asked to choose between the Pittsburgh and Chicago coaching staffs. Obviously, he picked the Steelers.

That, in itself, is no insult. Generally, players will always go with their current team in situations like this one, and Fields is also 3-0 with Pittsburgh, so the answer was a no brainer. The subtle comment that the former first-round quarterback made after said answer was the interesting part.

After Heyward and his co-host began laughing as Fields chose the Steelers, the 25-year-old signal-caller added: “It’s not close.”

The potential Bears dig was spoken so softly that it’s almost hard to hear over Heyward’s laughter, but Fields does say it. As if the laughter wasn’t enough of a tell.

Fields’ time in Chicago was handled poorly from start to finish. After first being drafted under head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, Fields was forced to start from scratch in year two after the Bears cleaned house and brought in defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus.

From there, Fields got to work learning from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who lasted two rocky seasons before being fired. If he had stayed in Chicago for year four, it would have been Fields’ third offensive playbook and system before reaching the end of his rookie contract.

Instead, Fields was shipped off to the Steelers as the Bears drafted Caleb Williams with a pick that they received from the Carolina Panthers. Since then, he has yet to lose a game.

Justin Fields Says He Is ‘Grateful’ for Bears Experience Despite ‘Ups & Downs’

While speaking with Heyward on September 26, Fields summarized his time with the Bears.

“It was a lot of ups and downs, of course,” Fields acknowledged. “A lot of lessons learned.”

“I’m grateful for the time I had there,” he continued. “Met a lot of great people, great friendships that will last a lifetime. So, it was awesome.”

Fields also expressed that his time with the Bears didn’t go as planned from a win/loss standpoint. But adding that he “learned a lot personally” as a QB.

“I’ve got mixed emotions, but I think overall it [was] great,” he concluded. “You just take what you can from it, and just learn and keep going.”

Fields finished his Bears career with a record of 10-28-0 and a passer rating of 82.3. He threw 40 touchdowns compared to 30 interceptions, while rushing for another 14 TDs despite 38 fumbles.

Justin Fields Opens up About Being a Member of the Steelers

Earlier in the podcast, Heyward asked Fields what it’s like to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.

“It’s awesome, bro,” the QB responded. “I think just being with y’all and the team has been great. Definitely a smooth transition.”

“I think the biggest, kind of, question mark I had before coming here was how I would enjoy Pittsburgh [as a city],” Fields said with a smirk. “Coming from Chicago to Pittsburgh… Chicago was fun, Chicago’s got a lot of good stuff to do. So, I didn’t know how that adjustment was going to be.”

Rest assured Steelers nation, Fields went on to describe Pittsburgh as a “great” city that has exceeded his expectations.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said. “Of course, enjoying the squad, and coach [Mike Tomlin] — he’s been great too.”

That last part is music to Steelers fans’ ears. After all, if things continue to go well for Fields here, there’s a growing chance that he’ll be in Pittsburgh for a long time. So, hopefully, he learns to love his new living situation as much as his old one.