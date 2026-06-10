Steelers Insider Puts Rookie on Notice After Offseason Showing

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room is in much better shape than it was a year ago. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers can afford the luxury of stashing a player on their roster only as a return specialist. That’s what The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo argued on the latest episode of his podcast, which essentially called out the team’s fourth-round rookie, Kaden Wetjen.

DeFabo said on his Yinziders podcast the Steelers need more from Wetjen on offense.

“I still need to see something from him. Part of it is because he’s buried on the depth chart right now, but when they drafted him in the fourth round, it felt like a real luxury for them to just be drafting a kick-returner, punt-return specialist,” said DeFabo.

“If they get to a point when Roman [Wilson] is struggling or not taking that leap, and Germie Bernard is waffling, or they just experience an injury, they need depth at that position.”

DeFabo questioned whether Wetjen will be able to be the receiver that provides that quality depth.

“This is a guy that, even at Iowa, did not really carve out a nice for himself on offense, and so you really wonder, is he going to be able to take that step to be more than just a punt and kick-return guy? To this point, offensively at least, he’s not a central part of what they’re doing.”

Kaden Wetjen’s Rookie Role With Steelers

As DeFabo explained, Wetjen didn’t add much to the Iowa offense during his college career. Last season, he had 20 catches for 151 yards, as he averaged only 7.6 yards per reception.

But Wetjen made the All-American team because of his returner skills. He led the Big Ten with a 29.8 yards per kickoff return average. He was also first in the conference with 563 punt return yards, 26.8 yards per punt return and three punt return touchdowns.

Each of the past two seasons at Iowa, Wetjen eclipsed the 1,100 all-purpose yardage mark with a vast majority of those yards coming on special teams.

In his entire college career, Wetjen had 23 receptions and 197 receiving yards along with 132 rushing yards.

The Steelers lost punt returner Calvin Austin III in NFL free agency. The team has also been one of the worst on kickoff returns for years. Wetjen should help solve both of those issues.

The question, though, is whether Wetjen will be able to contribute on offense.

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2026 Training Camp

It’s hard to disagree with DeFabo assertion that the Steelers can’t really afford to only have Wetjen contribute on offense. But based on his own reporting, that appears to be the team’s plan.

If everything goes according to plan, then Wetjen only focusing on the return game could work. The Steelers have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. set to be their outside receivers.

Meanwhile, rookie Germie Bernard and third-year wideout Roman Wilson should man the slot. Ben Skowronek will add more depth but will primarily serve as a gunner on special teams.

Those receivers give the Steelers the best receiver depth they’ve had in years. But the team’s margin for error is slim.

Should Metcalf or Pittman suffer an injury and/or Bernard and Wilson not develop as expected this summer, Wetjen is the next man up. That’s why it’s hard to foresee a situation where it’s alright he isn’t a bigger part of the offense.

Clearly, DeFabo wants Wetjen to prove he can contribute on offense as well, not just on special teams.