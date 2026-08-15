Steelers Rookie Playmaker Exits Practice as WR Injuries Begin to Mount: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers were already dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver before this weekend. Then Saturday, the Steelers lost one of their rookie wideouts at practice.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora reported Saturday morning rookie Kaden Wetjen left practice to receive medical attention. He didn’t participate in the special teams drills, which he typically has done this summer.

About an hour later, Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle added a couple more details on Wetjen’s issue.

“The injury occurred at the beginning of today’s unpadded walkthrough practice at Saint Vincent College,” wrote McCorkle. “Since it was a shortened walkthrough, it’s difficult to say whether he would have returned.”

Losing Wetjen is not ideal for Mike McCarthy’s offense. Not after the rookie led the Steelers with 79 receiving yards in the preseason opener Thursday.

Wetjen caught a slant pattern from fellow rookie Drew Allar, which he took for a 74-yard gain in the third quarter.

The Steelers have a lot of receiver depth on their training camp roster. But with Wetjen, the injuries at the position are really beginning to mount.

Projected starters DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t play in the preseason opener. Neither practiced Saturday as well.

Brandon Smith sustained an injury in the preseason game and also sat out Saturday’s practice.