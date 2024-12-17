Kenny Pickett Speaks Out on Facing Steelers After Offseason Trade Request

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett addressed what it was like to face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since his offseason trade request.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett didn’t play when the Philadelphia Eagles squared off against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, during Week 15. But Pickett explained to reporters after the contest that it still wasn’t just another game.

“It was definitely a little weird,” Pickett told PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal. “But life goes on. I’m enjoying it here.

“Got a bunch of family close by, so it’s been good.”

Pickett began his career with the Steelers after playing college football with the Pitt Panthers. The Steelers drafted Pickett at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He started 24 games for the Steelers, posting a 14-10 record.

But after the team signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason, Pickett requested to be traded. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on March 18 Pickett felt head coach Tomlin “misled” him when Tomlin told him the team would have an open competition for the starting quarterback role.

Breer wrote that the Steelers planned to have Wilson practice with the first-team offense at OTAs. Tomlin was set on having an open competition after that.

The Steelers sent Pickett to the Eagles along with the No. 120 overall pick in 2024 for the No. 98 selection this past spring and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

Kenny Pickett Reunites With Ex-Steelers Teammates, Coaches

While Pickett didn’t receive the chance to play versus the Steelers, he did get the opportunity to talk to his former teammates and coaches before the game.

“It was great,” Pickett said of the reunion. “They obviously have a great team. We’ve got a pretty good team, as well. So it was a good battle. I’m sure both teams will be playing in the postseason.”

McGonigal wrote that Pickett spoke to Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin III, Chris Boswell and Christian Kunitz. Among the coaching staff, Pickett was seen chatting with Tomlin and senior offensive assistant Mike Sullivan.

Both the Steelers and Eagles clinched playoff spots on December 15. The Steelers accomplished that feat because the Indianapolis Colts lost.

If the Steelers and Eagles each win during Week 16, they will lock up their respective division titles.

Pickett Backing Up Eagles Starting QB Jalen Hurts

The Eagles largely dominated the Steelers, winning the yardage battle 401-163. Philadelphia won by 14 on the scoreboard 27-13.

But the Eagles weren’t ahead by enough for Pickett to enter the game for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Pickett hasn’t played much for Philadelphia this season. He’s appeared in three games, and the Eagles were ahead by at least 17 points when he received his playing time.

Pickett last played on November 24. His last pass attempt came on November 10.

In his three games, Pickett has completed 1 of 3 passes for 5 yards.

Had he stayed with the Steelers, Pickett could have started the first six games of the season when Wilson was sidelined with a calf injury. Instead, Justin Fields started those games. The Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears after trading Pickett to the Eagles.

In 25 games for the Steelers, Pickett completed 62.6% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.

Of Pickett’s 14 victories with Pittsburgh, six of them were fourth-quarter comebacks. He also had seven game-winning drives with the Steelers.