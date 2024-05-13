Steelers Pegged as Potential Landing Spot for Kirk Cousins in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers just went through the craziest offseason behind center perhaps in the franchise’s history. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be anymore drama. A scenario exists where quarterback Kirk Cousins, who pundits connected to the Steelers this offseason, could find his way to Pittsburgh.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Atlanta Falcons could move on from Cousins after 2024 for No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. Should that occur, the Steelers are a possible fit for Cousins.

“The other potential landing spots appear to be with the Raiders, Steelers and Titans, none of whom have a settled quarterback of the future,” wrote Barnwell on May 8. “The Giants, Jets, Saints, Seahawks and even the Dolphins could also be in the market for a veteran starter.

“If Cousins plays well in 2024 and both he and the Falcons want to split, there will be a market for him next year.”

Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta this offseason. But the Falcons drafted Penix with their first-round pick, and he will turn 25 next May. There will likely be urgency from the organization to switch to Penix behind center before the end of his second season.

That could push Cousins to finish his career elsewhere.

The Steelers added both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, but neither quarterback is under contract beyond 2024.

How Kirk Cousins Could Land With Steelers

A lot of things will have to happen for a Cousins-Steelers union to occur. But it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

“[Cousins] has a full no-trade clause, which means he can force the franchise to pay him that $100 million over two years before moving on to Penix for the 2026 season,” wrote Barnwell. “Naturally, while Cousins might not want to move on to another city after just landing in Atlanta, the veteran might also not want to sit in 2025 behind Penix if the Falcons are ready to move on.”

Barnwell explained that the Falcons could actually save $2.5 million if they traded Cousins after the 2024 season. Atlanta would have a $37.5 million cap hit in dead money and would have paid Cousins $62.5 million for only one season. But the Falcons “wouldn’t be on the hook for the remaining $37.5 million in guarantees.”

This is the only logical scenario for the Falcons to move on from Cousins after 2024. Barnwell wrote that if they simply release the veteran quarterback next spring, the Falcons will have a $65 million dead cap charge over the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The team will have also paid Cousins $90 million for one season.

So, ironically, for the Falcons to move on from Cousins after 2024, he will have to play well this season. If he does, he could be a potential trade target for a team needing a quarterback.

The Steelers could be a team in search of a signal caller again next offseason if Wilson and Fields do not excel. Neither is signed for the 2025 campaign, and if both struggle as Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky did last season, then it’s logical to think the Steelers will start over again at quarterback next year.

Steelers to Re-Sign Either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?

While there’s a path to Cousins becoming Pittsburgh’s 2025 starting quarterback, that doesn’t mean it’s likely.

Part of why the Steelers broke tradition and used free agency to add quarterbacks is because Wilson and Fields were very cheap. Wilson signed for $1.2 million while Fields cost just a conditional sixth-round pick in a trade.

In the scenario Barnwell proposed, Cousins will be coming off a strong season, which will drive up his trade price.

Cousins could also have a lot of suitors. Barnwell floated nine teams as possibilities for the veteran quarterback next year.

And although the Steelers have questions behind center beyond 2024, it’s clear that the team plans to make Wilson and/or Fields a multi-year investment.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 16 that the Steelers “intend to do a longer deal” with Wilson at the end of the season.

On May 2, the Steelers declined Fields’ fifth-year option. However, that was expected. On April 24, Dulac said on The Steven Jones Show that he expects Fields to receive a 2-year contract extension perhaps even before the 2024 season begins.

If either Wilson or Fields is signed to a new deal, the Steelers will no longer be a fit for Cousins.