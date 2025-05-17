Long-Time Rival Lineman Delivers Strong Message to Steelers

Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has arguably played for the three biggest Pittsburgh Steelers rivals of the 21st Century.

But on Friday, Guy said during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning, Football that he would welcome playing for the Steelers in 2025.

“I’m a defensive guy. I need to go on defensive teams,” Guy said. “I understand there’s a lot of things up in the air, but I would do it; I would go to Pittsburgh.”

Guy said that despite playing at least parts of the last 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

Veteran DL Lawrence Guy Sends Message to Steelers

Guy is a 35-year-old free agent who has been unsigned since November. So, it’s not super surprising that he was clamoring for any team to sign him. That would allow him to continue his football career.

But Guy’s remarks on the Steelers were still noteworthy because he’s spent the last decade on teams that generally despise Pittsburgh’s football squad.

“I love the organization,” he said. “I know I played for the Ravens, I get the rivalry; I love the black and blue game, I was part of the black and blue game. It is what it is. This team is know for defense.

Guy continued to rave about the rich Steelers defensive history. The veteran defensive lineman also sees himself as a great fit next to Cameron Heyward.

“There has been stars after stars after stars. You name it, they’ve played it,” said Guy.

“Right now, with me on there? I know we’re two old people, me and Cam, we all know we’re both old … This is what I’m talking about. When you got a defensive state of mind, you need to go to a defensive team.

“And this is what they’ve always been know for is defense and dominance.”

The Green Bay Packers drafted Guy in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft. That was the same year Heyward went to the Steelers at No. 31 overall in the first round.

Guy never played for the Packers but joined the Indianapolis Colts during his second season. He appeared in 11 games for the Colts and then joined the then San Diego Chargers during the 2013 campaign.

Halfway through 2014, Guy signed with the Ravens after the Chargers waived him.

Since then, he’s only played for Steelers rivals.

Could the Steelers Target Guy?

Guy’s best statistical season came in 2015 when he posted 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits with Baltimore. In 2017, Guy joined the Patriots. He played seven seasons for New England, starting 15 games in 2018 when the team won its most recent Super Bowl.

After starting 103 games for New England from 2017-23, Guy played 2024 with the Bengals. In four games, he posted two tackles.

Guy has experienced an incredible career for a seventh-round pick. But judging by the fact he only played four games for one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, it’s not clear how much Guy could offer the Steelers.

A couple years ago, the Steelers probably would have welcomed Guy with open arms. But in two of the last three drafts, Pittsburgh added Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon in the first two rounds.

The Steelers also selected defensive linemen such as Yahya Black and Logan Lee on Day 3 of recent drafts.

That’s not to say adding Guy would be a bad move for the Steelers to make. But the team has other far more pressing offseason needs than signing a 35-year-old defensive lineman.