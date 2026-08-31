Steelers Announce Bringing Back Preseason Standout With Practice Squad Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed 13 players to their practice squad Monday. The group included running back Lew Nichols, who has been a preseason standout each of the past two seasons for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh officially announced the 13 signings on the team’s website.

“Nichols spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season,” stated Steelers.com. “He was elevated for the Steelers-Colts game in Week 9, playing on special teams. Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

“He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.”

During the 2026 preseason, Nichols ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He led the team with 40 rushing yards in the preseason finale Thursday.

Last preseason, Nichols averaged 7.9 yards per rush and recorded 36 receiving yards.

In addition to Nichols, the Steelers signed defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, defensive back Sebastian Castro, running back Travis Homer, wide receiver Max Hurleman, offensive lineman Steven Jones, tight end Lake McRee, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, offensive lineman Doug Nester, defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, linebacker Julius Welschof, wide receiver Brandon Smith, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad Monday.

Steelers Sign RB Lew Nichols to Practice Squad

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Lew Nichols to their first practice squad Monday.

Running back has been a focal point for the Steelers with their roster decisions over the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, the team traded second-year running back Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers. Then with the roster deadline at 6 pm ET, the Steelers retained seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich on the 53-man active roster.

Officially, the Steelers have Heidenreich listed as a running back/wide receiver. But he could be the team’s RB3 when the regular season begins on September 13.

But with NFL’s modern rules, the Steelers could elevate a running back on game days from their practice squad to supplement the group.

Nichols is one of those options. That’s how he made his NFL debut last season. The Steelers elevated Nichols from the practice squad for their November 2 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. Nichols posted one tackle in the game while playing six special teams snaps.

Homer is another option for practice squad elevations on game days. Homer has played in 85 regular season games and received more than 1,300 snaps on special teams in his career.