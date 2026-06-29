Insider Urges Steelers to Keep Four Players at Important Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have many important decisions to make during training camp. Perhaps the most important decision will surround the quarterback position. With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for one final run, and after new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy opted to select rookie quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh could very well end up having four quarterbacks on the final roster.

Longtime Steelers insider Mark Kaboly believes that should be the move that Pittsburgh should make. If they decide to put a young, developing quarterback such as Will Howard on the practice squad, they could run the risk of having him plucked off the squad by another NFL team. Furthermore, if the team decides to trade or release veteran backup Mason Rudolph, Rodgers won’t have a steady backup behind him.

Pittsburgh Steelers Need Four Quarterbacks on the Roster

Here is what Kaboly had to say about his opinion of the Steelers potentially keeping all four quarterbacks on their final roster:

“To be clear again, I would absolutely keep four QBs on the roster. I don’t believe the Steelers will, hence Howard to practice squad (if possible). You don’t cut Rudolph after loading up roster in offseason with a new coach in place while you have a 22-year vet as your starting QB.”

Kaboly makes a great point here. At 42 years of age, Rodgers, after battling a fractured wrist late last season, isn’t exactly in the prime of his career as it pertains to health. If he were to go down to injury, the Steelers would want someone whom they trust to replace him. That is where Rudolph could come in. Allar and Howard aren’t ready for game snaps just yet. But those two are in the developing stage. The Steelers can’t risk letting them get stolen off the practice squad by another team. McCarthy may have no choice but to keep all four of these signal-callers on the final roster.

Aaron Rodgers Still Can Play Elite Football

There is no better quarterback for the Steelers right now than Aaron Rodgers. In his 21st season last year and on a brand new team, the former Super Bowl MVP ended up recording 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He went 10-6 as the starter en route to guiding the club to its first AFC North title in five years. That is a dream season for most quarterbacks.

Now, Rodgers is linking back up with McCarthy. The last time these two had a full season together, Rodgers threw 40 touchdowns, and the Packers reached the NFC Championship game. With notable offseason additions such as two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, Rodgers should have plenty of weapons to work with. That includes the likes of Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf and starting running back Jaylen Warren. Don’t make the mistake of doubting Rodgers in his final NFL chapter.