Steelers Insider Makes Bold Statement About Aaron Rodgers’ Mind

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for one more season. Well, they got him. The four-time MVP will be Pittsburgh’s quarterback for one more year, then he will retire. So, he will have one more chance to lead a team on a deep run while also mentoring the future of the organization, whether that is Will Howard or Drew Allar.

Part of the reason why the Steelers wanted Rodgers back was his brain. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is one of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shares that same sentiment.

Pittsburgh Steelers Could Benefit From Aaron Rodgers’ Mind Yet Again

Here is what Kaboly had to say via Kaboly + Mack on Wednesday about Rodgers’ football mind and why he doesn’t deserve much blame for the team’s offensive struggles last year:

“I keep telling you, (Rodgers) might be a genius in general. Just not football-related. Football-related, he might be a super genius. Okay, has his skill deteriorated? Everybody who plays quarterback, eventually you get to the point where you’re not as good as you used to be. But I think (Rodgers’ mind) makes up for it in everything else.”

Rodgers has not only made a living off of being one of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play. But, he has also made a living off of being perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever play. While he didn’t have the best season from a statistical perspective in 2025, he was smart with the football and very clutch when he had to be. Just look at the Steelers’ Week 18 must-win performance against the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens. In the final moments, Rodgers, unsurprisingly, didn’t let his team down.

Aaron Rodgers Can Take the Steelers Beyond the Wildcard Round

Last season, Rodgers recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Again, he wasn’t exactly his 2011 MVP self, but he was clearly more than capable of leading this team to the playoffs. Now, on the final hole of his storied career, he has the chance to write one more magical chapter. He even has the opportunity to do it with his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy, and an even more talented offense. Remember, the organization added 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle earlier this offseason.

Expect the Steelers to be more than just a 10-7 team in 2026. With an improved performance on both sides of the ball, the playoffs shouldn’t even be a question. The question is whether or not the team can make it further than just the wildcard round. At the end of the day, having a great quarterback really can make a huge difference. This is especially true if the teams are generally evenly matched, which the Houston Texans and Steelers were not last postseason. With a new coaching staff in place and multiple improved position groups, look out for Pittsburgh.