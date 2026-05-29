Insider Hypes Up Steelers FA Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers made many moves during the league’s free agency window earlier this offseason. This was especially the case on defense. GM Omar Khan signed Super Bowl champion cornerback Jamel Dean, Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, and he even re-signed veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. after a solid 2025 campaign.

But perhaps the team’s most underrated free-agent signing on defense was former Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. It even seems like the organization has gotten a steal there. He was signed to a one-year deal and is only earning $5.5 million. Everyone, including Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, is taking notice of Brisker’s play during his first offseason back in his home state.

Jaquan Brisker Makes Total Sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Mark Kaboly had to say about Brisker’s impact on his new team so far:

“OTA THOUGHT OF THE DAY: Jaquan Brisker is hella good, and the Steelers are only paying him $5.5 million.”

During his four-year career, Brisker has really managed to show off his versatility and play-making ability. Aside from an injury-shortened 2024 season, Brisker has had plenty of highs in each of his NFL seasons. As a rookie in 2022, the former Penn State star recorded 104 total tackles and four sacks. The following season, he recorded 105 total tackles and a career-high nine pass deflections. His 2025 season was also strong after playing just five games in 2024.

Now in Pittsburgh, Brisker figures to be a key piece of the puzzle on defense for new Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Should he continue his impressive play into training camp, look for him to easily become a key starter in the Steel City this season.

Steelers Need an Improved Defense in 2026

It was nothing short of a miracle to see the Steelers make the playoffs in 2025 despite posting a bottom-third offense and defense. Despite strong play from future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he was not strong enough to carry a mediocre-at-best offense with inconsistent support on defense.

However, both sides of the football were great situationally. More specifically, on defense, Pittsburgh recorded 27 takeaways. That was good for fourth-most in all of football. Furthermore, it recorded 48 sacks (sixth-most in the NFL). If former head coach Mike Tomlin’s unit had performed much better game in and game out, perhaps the team would not have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Heading into 2026, the team’s veteran additions should greatly help. Led by All-Pro edge-rusher T.J. Watt and future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cam Heyward up front, Pro Bowl middle linebacker Patrick Queen, and quality defensive backs in Dean, All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, and Brisker, the talent is certainly there. If it can all come together, Rodgers and the offense will have to do less heavy lifting. Once that happens, the Steelers could reveal themselves to be one of the AFC’s dark-horse teams this season.