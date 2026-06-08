Host Makes Bold Statement About Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered a new era. They decided to hire Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin after the latter stepped down this past offseason. That’s right. For the first time in nearly two decades, the organization had to hire a new head coach. Luckily for them, McCarthy, an NFL head coach for 18 seasons, was on the market.

With McCarthy replacing Tomlin, some believe that McCarthy could, in a way, hurt Tomlin’s reputation. One of those people is none other than Pittsburgh radio host Mark Madden. While on 105.9 The X on Monday, Madden shared an interesting prediction. In fact, he believes Tomlin’s run in Pittsburgh could end up looking worse after this season takes place.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Had a Special Run Under Mike Tomlin

Here is what Madden had to say about how Tomlin could be viewed once McCarthy and his coaching staff hit their stride in their first season:

“You know what I think we’re going to realize this year? That Tomlin was an awful coach and had an awful staff. I think the difference in seeing how the coaches operate already, and I think this is going to be a much more buttoned-up team. I think it’s going to be so readily evident and right away.”

You can understand what Madden is trying to say. He, and likely a lot of the fans, are hoping for much better than what they have gotten from their team in the last few seasons. However, to say that Tomlin is an awful coach is utterly ridiculous.

How can a head coach with over 200 career wins and a Super Bowl ring be considered awful? Not only did Tomlin accomplish all of that, but he also guided Pittsburgh to 13 playoff appearances, eight AFC North titles, and he never had a losing record in 19 consecutive seasons (NFL record). In all likelihood, he could very well be on his way to Canton when his career is officially over.

Mike McCarthy Could Match Mike Tomlin

What happened with Tomlin and the Steelers towards the end of his tenure was tough. The team didn’t make it past the AFC Championship game beyond the 2016 season. He was also just 8-12 in the playoffs. Steelers fans are hoping for a different result over the next stretch of years with McCarthy at the helm.

Entering his 14th and final season coaching quarterback Aaron Rodgers, could the duo help the Steelers get back into the title conversation? Remember, McCarthy coached Rodgers to seven Pro Bowls and multiple MVP awards. Last season, in his first year with the Steelers, Rodgers helped guide Pittsburgh to its first AFC North title in five years. It would not be stunning to see the Steelers be in the Super Bowl conversation at the height of the 2026 season.