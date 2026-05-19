Mark Schlereth Shares His Optimistic Steelers Take

After winning their first AFC North title in five seasons last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made some major offseason moves. They hired a better offensive head coach in Mike McCarthy to replace former head coach Mike Tomlin, re-signed starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and acquired more talent on both sides of the football.

After looking at what the Steelers have on paper and keeping in mind what they accomplished last season, former Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth is excited to see what Pittsburgh can do this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have the Right Talent on Paper

Here is what Schlereth had to say on Monday via his Stinkin’ Truth Podcast about whether or not the Steelers deserve more credit for what they have in the building:

“Offensively, DK Metcalf, we know he’s got that over-the-top ability. I love Pittman. The two tight end situation with Washington and Freiermuth. I think those guys are phenomenal. Warren at the running back position. I think, offensively, this is a football team that is sneaky good.”

Schlereth mentioned how the Baltimore Ravens are starting a new era with a new head coach in Jesse Minter. He also stated how the Cincinnati Bengals are hard to trust when it comes to defense, as well as keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow healthy.

With what Pittsburgh has on paper, the chances of a repeat AFC North champion could be high. But that will be up to McCarthy and Co. to make it happen.

As Schlereth noted, adding Michael Pittman Jr. to a wide receiver core that includes a two-time Pro-Bowler in Metcalf and exciting rookie Germie Bernard could make the Steelers’ passing attack more legit. Along with Jaylen Warren in the running back room sits back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. With the versatility of the tight end room and the rapport that Rodgers and McCarthy have together, the rest of the AFC may want to look out.

A Steelers Defensive Improvement Would Be Icing on the Cake

While the Steelers’ offense is looking to improve upon its 25th ranking in total offense from a season ago, it is looking to do the same on defense. Last season, Pittsburgh finished with a total defense ranking of 26th. McCarthy has hired new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to replace Teryl Austin.

In addition to hiring Graham, more veterans on that side of the football were added by GM Omar Khan. Super Bowl champion cornerback Jamel Dean was signed over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Another Super Bowl champion, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, was signed as a free agent. Furthermore, former Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has returned to his hometown to play for the Steelers. It might not be a perfect roster, but the Steelers have a roster that is built to win right now.