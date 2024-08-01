Steelers News: Pit Announces Bringing Back Former Defensive Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some of the best edge rushing depth in the NFL last season. They could again in 2024, thanks in part to the team’s latest addition in Markus Golden.

The Steelers announced August 1 that they signed Golden to a one-year contract.

Golden spent the 2023 season with the Steelers. While playing 16 games, he recorded 20 combined tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and 4 sacks.

Although Golden never started during the 2023 regular season for the Steelers, he has started 68 games in his 9-year NFL career. Golden started a career-high 16 games for the New York Giants in 2019.

To create a spot for Golden on the 90-man roster, the Steelers waived injured linebacker David Perales.

Steelers Re-Sign Veteran Edge Rusher Markus Golden

The 33-year-old edge rusher began his career as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected Golden at No. 58 overall.

Golden flashed potential with the Cardinals, posting 12.5 sacks during his second season in 2016. That remains a career-high mark in sacks for Golden.

But he had just 6.5 sacks in his other three seasons combined with Arizona. In 2018, Golden had only 2.5 sacks in 11 starts.

The Cardinals didn’t sign Golden to a second contract. However, in 2019, he received the opportunity to start with the Giants and reached double-digit sacks again.

Ironically, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals during the 2020 season. Golden recorded 11 sacks in 2021 and then started 14 games for Arizona in 2022 before signing as a free agent with Pittsburgh.

Last season was the first time in Golden’s career where he didn’t start a single regular season game. He also tied a career low with 230 defensive snaps played despite dressing for 16 of 17 contests.

Golden, though, did start Pittsburgh’s playoff game after T.J. Watt suffered a serious knee injury in the regular season finale. Now back in Pittsburgh, Golden will likely receive significant snaps if either Watt or fellow starting edge rusher Alex Highsmith suffer an injury in 2024.

Steelers Edge Rushing Depth for 2024 Season

Golden was likely hesitant to re-join the Steelers because of his lack of playing time in 2023. There could be even less of an opportunity this season for veteran edge rushing snaps because of the emergence of Nick Herbig.

The Steelers drafted Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Although the team hyped his potential as a rookie, he played fewer snaps than Golden with 191 during the regular season.

Herbig mostly played on special teams last season. But that could change this fall.

“You get used to NFL football first year, [then] second year, you get a jump because now you kind of understand the game,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Herbig at the team’s minicamp. “That’s what I see with him. He understands what’s going on around, and it’s not just, ‘Hey, what’s my position.’ He can understand, and he has a good feel for the game.

“So, I’m excited about Nick, and I think, you know, when you look at what he did last year, and the limited amount of reps he played, his impact was pretty good. And so, if he’s playing more this year, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

If Watt or Highsmith have to miss a game, it’s possible Herbig will play more than Golden.

But with Golden, the Steelers have added another option along the edge that they are already familiar with after last year.

In addition to Watt, Highsmith, Herbig and Golden, the Steelers have Kyron Johnson, and Jeremiah Moon, along with undrafted rookies Jacoby Windmon and Julius Welschof on the 90-man roster at edge rusher.