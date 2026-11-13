Steelers Have New Potential WR Target: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers can no longer trade for a wide receiver this season. But they could still sign one in NFL free agency.

If the team is considering that possibility, another wideout just hit the open market — Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday night the Philadelphia Eagles parting ways with Brown after half a season.

“Sources: The Eagles are waiving WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, as both sides agree it would be beneficial for all involved,” wrote Schultz on X.

Brown played four games for the Eagles this season. The veteran wideout caught just five passes for 63 yards.

Last season, though, Brown had 49 catches, 587 receiving yards and five scores for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s also a former 1,000-yard wideout from his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

Because the NFL trade deadline has passed, Brown is subject to waivers. If he goes unclaimed, the wideout will become an unrestricted free agent.

Could Steelers Pursue Adding WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown?

Given his inability to carve out a role in Philadelphia, interest in Brown, including from the Steelers might not be very high. But on paper, he could be a nice fit with what Mike McCarthy’s offense needs.

In his prime, Brown was one of the fastest receivers in the league. The wideout ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash time at his NFL Pro Day.

Granted, that was seven years ago. But the Steelers don’t have a natural speedster in their passing attack this season.

Brown could fulfill that role and potentially complement what the team does already have at receiver. D.K. Metcalf is the big-bodied top wideout with rookie Germie Bernard providing a versatile role.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are mostly possession-receiver types. Once healthy, either could see looser coverage underneath if Brown is runner deeper routes.

The Ravens selected Brown at No. 25 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Baltimore, in which he posted 195 catches, 2,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Ravens then traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Cardinals, Brown registered two 500-yard campaigns.

The Eagles viewed Brown as part of their receiver solution after they traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. But like many Eagles players this season, Brown struggled. It didn’t help he suffered a Grade 1 pedal ankle sprain in late September.